Stocks down ahead of Fed chair Powell testimony

By Dmitry Lukashov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dollar strengthening has halted. Futures on three main US stock indexes are mixed. Brent is edging higher currently ahead of data from the American Petroleum Institute later today. Gold prices are rising currently. Global stocks are mostly in red currently ahead of Powell's appearance before the Senate at...

FXStreet.com

Stocks mixed following weak US data

The dollar strengthening is intact. Futures on US equity benchmarks are down. Brent is little changed currently. Gold prices are up today. Global equities are mixed currently after Wall Street ended mixed the second trading week of 2022 on weak retail sales and bank earnings reports. Google shares added 0.64% despite news Google and Facebook made a secret deal in 2018 which allegedly guaranteed Facebook would both bid in and win a fixed percentage of ad auctions, Amazon shares added 0.57% Friday outperforming market.
Top investor Kyle Bass warns the Fed could crash the stock market this year — and predicts oil prices will surge this summer

Veteran investor Kyle Bass warned stocks could crash this year, predicted an oil-price surge within months, and blasted buyers of Chinese equities as irresponsible, in a CNBC interview this week. Federal Reserve officials, under pressure to curb soaring inflation, are widely expected to hike interest rates and trim the central...
Dow closes lower after disappointing bank results

(Reuters) - The Dow closed lower on Friday with a big drag from financial stocks as investors were disappointed by fourth quarter results from big U.S. banks, which cast a shadow over the earnings season kick-off. The Nasdaq and the S&P regained lost ground in afternoon trading to close higher....
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Argues Private Stablecoins Can Co-exist with US CBDC

On Jan. 11, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Senate legislators that nothing prevents privately issued stablecoins from coexisting with a prospective Fed central bank digital currency (CBDC). Jerome Powell Confirms Fed-issued Digital Currency Is Underway. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) asked Powell during his confirmation hearing for a second term...
Asia-Pacific stocks mirror Wall Street gains after Powell testimony

China +0.89%. China’s consumer price index (CPI) was up 1.5% Y/Y in December, lower than the expected rise of 1.8% and November's 2.3% increase. Factory prices climbed 10.3% Y/Y, slowing from the 12.9% rise in November and less than the 11.1% expected. Hong Kong +2.66%. Tech stocks rose with...
Fed chair doubled down on the central bank’s policy normalization intentions

Powell appeared before the Senate yesterday. In his renomination confirmation hearing, the Fed chair doubled down on the central bank’s policy normalization intentions. He said the economy no longer needs or wants a very supportive stance. Tackling inflation becomes instead a priority to ensure the economic expansion. This means rate hikes as well as the run-off of the balance sheet are – and we quote – likely later this year. Atlanta Fed governor Bostic earlier in the day voiced similar yet more concrete views, saying the central bank should consider a rate hike in March and start reducing the balance sheet “fairly soon” thereafter. Cleveland’s Mester and Kansas City’s George on Tuesday also preferred quantitative tightening sooner rather than later and at a quicker clip than in previous cycles. They all join several other colleagues, including Barkin and Bullard, suggesting the same in earlier speeches. Risks for the Fed reducing stimulus have become one-sided and are clearly growing. Despite all that, US stocks had a good run. The Nasdaq (+1.41%) outperformed, clawing back above 15k. US bonds strengthened with yields declining 1.1 bp (2y) to 2.7 bps (30y) as real yields took a breather from their weeks-long surge. The long end outperformed even as the $52bn 3-year auction was a success. German bonds traded choppy. The wings of the yield curve outperformed with changes from 0.1-0.9 bps compared to a 1.3-1.9 bps increase at the belly. Declining US real yields lifted EUR/USD from 1.1326 to 1.1367. On a trade-weighted basis, DXY hit recent lows at 95.62. The positive equity sentiment kept USD/JPY in check (115.3). EUR/GBP closed at 0.8337, a new cycle low. GBP/USD retaking the 1.36 area supported that move.
Oil hits pre-Omicron highs, dollar down on Fed chair Powell

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil hit its highest since the Omicron outbreak, world stocks rose to one-week peaks and the dollar plumbed six-week lows on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less bullish on rates than expected in testimony to Congress. Powell told a congressional hearing on his...
Fed Chief Powell Encourages Some Stock Buying

Market sentiment improved yesterday and today in Asia, with European shares rebounding after ECB’s Lane said that they don’ see inflation above 2% in the medium term. Later in the day, Fed Chair Powell hinted that they were not rushing to reduce their balance sheet, which encouraged some more stock buying. Today, market attention is likely to fall on the US CPI for December.
Dollar ends lower on less hawkish comments from Fed's Powell

The greenback ended the day lower against majority of its peers on Tuesday on comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at his Senate Banking testimony as he stated the Fed has not made a clear decision on approaches to reduce the Fed's balance sheet. Reuters reported Federal Reserve Chair...
Stock Squabble Leads Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida to Resign

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said on Monday he would resign on Friday from the central bank even though his term from the board was scheduled to expire on Jan. 31. He is the third Federal Reserve official to resign over controversial financial transactions. An investigation has been launched...
Fed Chair Powell: Inflation poses 'severe' threat to U.S. job market

(The Center Square) – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the U.S. Senate Banking Committee Tuesday that elevated inflation poses a "severe" threat to U.S. jobs and economic recovery. He also said the Fed will raise rates higher than initially planned if needed to slow rising prices .
Stocks rebound as traders buy back in before Fed testimony

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Global stocks recovered some of their recent losses on Tuesday and government bond yields retreated as investors bought back into riskier assets ahead of the appearance of U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell before the Senate Banking Committee. Investors hope Powell will provide more clues...
