Stocks down ahead of Fed chair Powell testimony

Powell appeared before the Senate yesterday. In his renomination confirmation hearing, the Fed chair doubled down on the central bank’s policy normalization intentions. He said the economy no longer needs or wants a very supportive stance. Tackling inflation becomes instead a priority to ensure the economic expansion. This means rate hikes as well as the run-off of the balance sheet are – and we quote – likely later this year. Atlanta Fed governor Bostic earlier in the day voiced similar yet more concrete views, saying the central bank should consider a rate hike in March and start reducing the balance sheet “fairly soon” thereafter. Cleveland’s Mester and Kansas City’s George on Tuesday also preferred quantitative tightening sooner rather than later and at a quicker clip than in previous cycles. They all join several other colleagues, including Barkin and Bullard, suggesting the same in earlier speeches. Risks for the Fed reducing stimulus have become one-sided and are clearly growing. Despite all that, US stocks had a good run. The Nasdaq (+1.41%) outperformed, clawing back above 15k. US bonds strengthened with yields declining 1.1 bp (2y) to 2.7 bps (30y) as real yields took a breather from their weeks-long surge. The long end outperformed even as the $52bn 3-year auction was a success. German bonds traded choppy. The wings of the yield curve outperformed with changes from 0.1-0.9 bps compared to a 1.3-1.9 bps increase at the belly. Declining US real yields lifted EUR/USD from 1.1326 to 1.1367. On a trade-weighted basis, DXY hit recent lows at 95.62. The positive equity sentiment kept USD/JPY in check (115.3). EUR/GBP closed at 0.8337, a new cycle low. GBP/USD retaking the 1.36 area supported that move.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO