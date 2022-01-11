Raptors Game Tonight: Raptors vs Suns Odds, Starting Lineup, Injury Report, Predictions, TV Channel for Jan. 11

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks Matchup Preview (1/15/22) The Toronto Raptors travel to Fiserv Forum on Saturday night to take on the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. The Raptors are currently in the playoff picture, but they do not have a huge buffer over the 11th seed. When Kawhi left, the Raptors debated rebuilding and tearing down the roster. They chose to extend finals heroes Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam, while letting Kyle Lowry walk in free agency. It looks as though the Raptors made the correct decision, as their depth chart has potential. They had a 6 game winning streak from December 31st to January 9th where they beat quality teams, including the Knicks, Bucks, Jazz, and Clippers. The Raptors will face a familiar foe in the Bucks; the Kawhi-led team came back from 2-0 against the Bucks in the 2018/19 Eastern Conference Finals. In this matchup, off-season addition Gary Trent Jr is expected to be out. Trent Jr has been a solid two way player for the Raptors with averages of 16.4 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.9 SPG on 36.8 3PT%. The Raptors have a talented starting lineup, but depth for the playoffs is a concern. Gary Trent Jr will be missed in a game that will take everything the Raptors have.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO