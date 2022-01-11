ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Raptors Game Tonight: Raptors vs Suns Odds, Starting Lineup, Injury Report, Predictions, TV Channel for Jan. 11

By Mike Luciano
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

The Toronto Raptors have breezed through the competition so far in 2022, as they have yet to lose a game in the new year. While Fred VanVleet has been playing at an All-Star level to start the season, the latest Raptors odds are suggesting that they will finally taste...

raptorsrapture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Bucks Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Wisconsin on Saturday night. View the original article to see embedded media. The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Toronto Raptors in Wisconsin on Saturday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup. The full lineup for the Bucks...
NBA
Detroit Bad Boys

Pistons vs Raptors GameThread: Game Time, TV, odds, and more

After coming off a big loss to the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, the Detroit Pistons are back in action tonight against the Toronto Raptors. Jerami Grant and Kelly Olynyk are still out of the lineup, recovering from their various injuries, and the Raptors are without backup point guard Goran Dragic and starting shooting guard Gary Trent Jr.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Mojo
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Fred Vanvleet
FanSided

NBA Trades: 2 Pascal Siakam trades the Raptors should consider

The Toronto Raptors are in a great spot as a franchise. They’re competitive in a tough Eastern Conference and they have a ton of amazing assets. Scottie Barnes looks like a draft-day steal, OG Anunoby has shown some amazing potential, and Fred VanVleet is playing like an All-Star this season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns Odds#The Toronto Raptors#Western Conference#Golden State#Paul Booker#Toronto Raptors Odds#4 0#Raptors Injury Report#Phoenix Suns Prediction
lineups.com

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks 1/15/22: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks Matchup Preview (1/15/22) The Toronto Raptors travel to Fiserv Forum on Saturday night to take on the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. The Raptors are currently in the playoff picture, but they do not have a huge buffer over the 11th seed. When Kawhi left, the Raptors debated rebuilding and tearing down the roster. They chose to extend finals heroes Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam, while letting Kyle Lowry walk in free agency. It looks as though the Raptors made the correct decision, as their depth chart has potential. They had a 6 game winning streak from December 31st to January 9th where they beat quality teams, including the Knicks, Bucks, Jazz, and Clippers. The Raptors will face a familiar foe in the Bucks; the Kawhi-led team came back from 2-0 against the Bucks in the 2018/19 Eastern Conference Finals. In this matchup, off-season addition Gary Trent Jr is expected to be out. Trent Jr has been a solid two way player for the Raptors with averages of 16.4 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.9 SPG on 36.8 3PT%. The Raptors have a talented starting lineup, but depth for the playoffs is a concern. Gary Trent Jr will be missed in a game that will take everything the Raptors have.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
theScore

Watch: Cade gets ejected for pointing after poster dunk

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham was ejected from Sunday's matinee contest against the Phoenix Suns. Cunningham received his second technical foul for pointing after an electric poster slam on Jalen Smith. It wasn't clear whether the 2021 first overall pick pointed at his own bench or Smith. Cunningham tallied 21...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Dennis Schroder traded to Cavs for youth, pick in N.A.N mock

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer revealed three teams as Dennis Schroder landing spots at the trade deadline the Boston Celtics could explore as trade partners. The Houdini came up with a mock deal this morning that would see Schroder head to the Big Apple and has explored a deal to get him to ‘The Land’ in the past as well.
NBA
The Big Lead

Fans Brawl After Cowboys-49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round on Sunday in horrible fashion. The 23-17 defeat clearly had people in their feelings and that was on display after the game as fans brawled in the parking lot. Here's video of what happened:. It's hard...
NFL
Lakers Daily

Isiah Thomas says players in the 1980s and 1990s ‘would have no shot at guarding Kevin Durant or LeBron James in the post’

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently speculated about what it would be like if star players from today’s NBA were inserted into the league in the 1980s and 1990s. Thomas explained that players like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would pose massive issues for anyone hoping to stop them in that era.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

220K+
Followers
409K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy