Royal Nation! I’m so sorry for the late notice, but Hunter High under the direction of their school district has needed to CANCEL all the basketball games here at Roy TODAY (Fri, Jan 14th). We will be making up all of the basketball games now on Wed, Feb 9th at the same times. Thanks for your understanding of this postponement and we look forward to seeing you at the HOME Royal Basketball Games vs Cyprus next Tues, Jan. 18th! Go Royals, Go!

ROY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO