Report: Broncos request interview with Packers QB coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy for HC job

By Victor Barbosa
 5 days ago
Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos cut loose head coach Vic Fangio, as well as offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, on Sunday. They've hit the ground running in their search for their next head coach by requesting permission to interview offensive coordinators Kellen Moore (Dallas Cowboys), Eric Bienemy (Kansas City Chiefs) and Nathaniel Hackett (Green Bay Packers), among others.

On Tuesday morning, it was reported that another member of the Packers coaching staff was being added to the list in quarterback coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy.

Getsy originally joined Green Bay in February 2014 as an offensive quality control coach, before being promoted to wide receivers coach in 2016. He spent the 2018 football season as the offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach at Mississippi State University before rejoining the Packers as the team's quarterbacks coach in January 2019.

Getsy began his coaching career at his alma mater -- the University of Akron -- as a graduate assistant in 2007.

