ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

World Bank demands faster G20 debt relief as poor nations squeezed

By Karin Strohecker, Andrea Shalal
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JOn0m_0diXWxNk00

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Poorer developing nations need faster G20 debt relief, the World Bank said on Tuesday, redoubling its calls for China, the world's largest creditor, and private sector creditors, to reverse course and participate fully in debt relief efforts.

The pandemic-induced recession in 2020 left around 60% of low-income countries in or at high risk of debt distress, and many emerging economies were struggling as well, World Bank President David Malpass told reporters as the bank unveiled its latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Debt levels in emerging market and developing economies had risen at the fastest pace in three decades, the report said, and while growth in low income economies is projected to strengthen in 2022 to 4.9% and in 2023 to 5.9%, income per capita is forecast to remain below pre-pandemic levels this year in half of them. read more

In 2022 alone, the poorest countries faced $35 billion in debt service payments to official bilateral and private creditors, with over 40% of that due to China, after a freeze in debt payments ended last year, Malpass said, .

"Risks of disorderly default are growing; the tightening of monetary policy in advanced economies will have a ripple effect," he said, repeating his call for reforms to the common framework launched by the Group of 20 major economies and the Paris Club of official creditors in November 2020.

The framework aims to provide debt relief chiefly through maturity extensions and interest rate reductions for countries eligible for repayment moratoriums under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), but progress has been sluggish.

"Deep debt relief is much needed for the poorer countries. If we wait too long, it will be too late," Malpass said, calling for an end to non-disclosure agreements often demanded by China and other creditors, as well as clear rules for assessing and enforcing comparable treatment among all creditors.

QUICK ACTION NEEDED

Malpass said adding an aggregated collective action clause to all new official and private sector debt instruments could help rebalance the power between debtor and creditor countries.

He said quicker work was needed on debt restructurings, noting that Chad, the first country that requested treatment under the framework one year ago, was still waiting to complete the process. Only three countries have asked for debt restructuring so far, but others needed help.

Malpass said he was cautiously optimistic about progress on the debt issue under Indonesia's leadership of the G20, recent conversations with Chinese officials, and great interest in investment in countries like Chad, Zambia and Sri Lanka, if their debt structure could be stabilized.

Debtor countries also needed to shore fiscal frameworks and increase debt transparency, the report said.

High and rising debt levels left markets and institutions increasingly vulnerable to financial stress, especially in countries where weak fiscal positions and high sovereign debt left much less scope for an effective response.

The World Bank highlighted China, where financial stress could trigger a disorderly deleveraging of the property sector. read more

"A turbulent deleveraging episode could cause a prolonged downturn in the real estate sector, with significant economy-wide spillovers through lower house prices, reduced household wealth, and plummeting local government revenues," it said.

Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Alexander Smith and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Group: Tax rich to fund vaccines for poor hit by pandemic

Anti-poverty organization Oxfam called Monday for governments to impose a one-time 99% tax on the world's billionaires and use the money to fund expanded production of vaccines for the poor — part of an effort to combat global inequality widened by the coronavirus pandemic. The ranks of the super-rich have swelled during the pandemic thanks to ample financial stimulus that pumped up stocks, the group said. Meanwhile, poor countries have suffered more than their share from COVID-19 because of unequal access to vaccines, which have mostly gone to rich nations, Oxfam said in a report aimed at informing discussions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China cuts rates on policy loans for first time since April 2020

SHANGHAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China’s central bank on Monday cut the borrowing costs of its medium-term loans for the first time since April 2020, defying market expectations, to cushion any economic slowdown. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the interest rate on 700 billion...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Australia, NZ dlrs struggle as U.S. bond yields keep rising

SYDNEY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars flatlined on Monday as markets priced in ever more aggressive rate rises in the United States, while economic news from China was too mixed to offer much support. The Aussie was holding at $0.7210 , having slid 0.9% on...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's 2021 property investment rises 4.4% y/y

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's property investment rose 4.4% in 2021 from a year earlier, slowing from a 6.0% gain seen in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed on Monday. Property sales by floor area increased1.9% year-on-year in 2021, slower than the 4.8% growth seen...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Malpass
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia weighs mixed China data, Brent clears 2021 highs

SYDNEY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Asian share markets were choppy on Monday as a slew of Chinese economic data confirmed the deadening effect of coronavirus restrictions on consumer spending, prompting Beijing to again ease monetary policy. A holiday in the United States made for thin trading, but that did not...
WORLD
Reuters

China stocks rise on GDP data, policy loan rate cut

SHANGHAI, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Monday after the country's economy grew faster than expected in the final quarter of 2021 but the growth was still at its weakest pace in one-and-half years, prompting the central bank to unexpectedly cut loan rates. The CSI300 index (.CSI300) rose...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Relief#Sovereign Debt#Debt Service#G20#The World Bank#The Paris Club#Dssi
Reuters

Malaysia cenbank to keep rates on hold, start tightening from Q3

BENGALURU, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank will wait until at least July before raising interest rates from a record low as it waits for the economic recovery to take hold, a Reuters poll found. Although inflation climbed above Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) 2%-3% outlook range in November, it...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's Q4 GDP grows 4.0% y/y, faster than expected

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economy grew 4.0% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, faster than expected but its weakest expansion in one-and-half years, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday. Gross domestic product (GDP) had been forecast to expand 3.6% from a year earlier, according to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Asian markets mixed as they digest Chinese data; South Korean stocks fall

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian shares were mixed on Monday as investors digested a slew of Chinese data and further monetary easing in the world's second-largest economy, while South Korea's stocks fell as investors prepared for a highly-anticipated mega-IPO. Though China's fourth-quarter gross domestic product beat forecasts, it was...
WORLD
The Independent

China's economy grows 8.1% in 2021, slows in second half

China’s economy grew by 8.1% in 2021 but Beijing faces pressure to shore up activity after an abrupt slowdown in the second half.In the final three months of 2021, growth of the world’s second-largest economy sank to 4% over a year earlier, government data showed Monday. That was down from the previous quarter’s 4.9% and an eye-popping 18.3% in the first three months of 2021.China rebounded quickly from the coronavirus pandemic, but activity slowed under pressure from Beijing for real estate developers to cut debt levels deemed to be dangerously high. That caused a slump in sales and construction,...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
China
NewsBreak
World Bank
Reuters

Stressed Beijing will buck Fed's tightening trend

HONG KONG, Jan 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Chinese economy is declaring independence from the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. Gross domestic product grew 8.1% in 2021, well above target, but activity slowed sharply toward the end of the year, so the central bank surprised markets with a rate cut on Monday morning read more . Low inflation and a strong yuan give Beijing room to decouple further.
BUSINESS
Reuters

London financial vacancies jump 40% from pre-pandemic level

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The number of financial job vacancies in London surged beyond pre-pandemic levels in late 2021, in a sign recruitment in the sector has fully recovered from the COVID-19 crisis, data showed on Monday. The latest Morgan McKinley winter recruitment monitor, which details hiring trends across...
BUSINESS
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK manufacturers feel the pay pressure from rising inflation

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - British manufacturers have offered higher pay deals to staff but many others are holding off on settlements as they monitor fast-rising inflation and get ready for higher minimum wages and a tax hike, industry group MakeUK said on Monday. Only 2% of the companies which...
BUSINESS
Reuters

China's Q4 GDP beats forecasts but momentum cooling

BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's economic growth was faster than expected in the final quarter of 2021 but still its weakest pace in one-and-half years, with the central bank cutting loan rates to cushion slowing momentum in the world's second-largest economy. The country faces headwinds from regulatory curbs, property...
RETAIL
kdal610.com

Analysis-With Evergrande debt relief deal, China signals stability trumps austerity

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – If this week’s developments at China’s most indebted property developer are anything to go by, 2022 might see Beijing soften its attempts to purge the sector and make more allowances for economic stability. China Evergrande Group, whose rocky financial situation has roiled Chinese property...
ECONOMY
Reuters

World Bank's Malpass says poor country risks grow as debt relief delayed

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - World Bank President David Malpass on Tuesday called for faster progress on debt relief for developing countries with full participation from China, warning that delays increase risks to their economies from higher interest rates, currency devaluation and food insecurity. Malpass told a news conference that...
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy