ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US stocks slip ahead of Fed chief Powell's Senate confirmation hearing

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AcxEm_0diXWUyn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWN9t_0diXWUyn00
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell appears during a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

Andrew Harnik/AP Photo

  • US stocks slipped in early Tuesday trades ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Senate confirmation hearing.
  • Stocks have come under pressure in recent weeks after the Fed signaled it will soon raise interest rates.
  • The 10-Year US Treasury yield traded to levels not seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell .

US stocks slipped in early Tuesday trades as investors await Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's Senate confirmation hearing later today.

Powell is set to be confirmed for another four-year term as Fed Chair. Stocks had initially moved higher in premarket trades, continuing a strong rebound from Monday's intra-day sell-off, but those gains have since evaporated.

The pressure in US stocks comes amid the Fed's hawkish pivot towards raising interest rates and reducing its balance sheet to combat rising inflation. The 10-Year US Treasury yield traded to a high of about 1.80%, representing its highest level since before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Here's where US indexes stood shortly after the 9:30 a.m. ET open on Tuesday:

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said investors should expect a turbulent ride in 2022 , and believes that the Fed will raise interest rates at least four times this year, if not more.

"I'd personally be surprised if it's just four increases," Dimon told CNBC on Monday. "I think that four increases of 25 basis points is a very, very little amount and very easy for the economy to absorb."

Ken Griffin's Citadel Securities, the market maker that processes transactions for various brokerage firms including Robinhood, is set to receive its first outside investment ever from Sequoia Capital and Paradigm. Citadel will receive $1.15 billion at a valuation of about $22 billion, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Shares of Rivian sold off early Tuesday after it missed its 2021 EV production targets and announced that its chief operating officer left the company. Rivian fell about 3% to just above its IPO price of $78.

The LinksDAO NFT saw its price roughly double after basketball superstar Steph Curry bought a membership to the crypto collective that is trying to buy a golf course.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose as much as 2.20% to $79.95 per barrel. Brent crude , oil's international benchmark, jumped as much as 1.88% to $82.39 per barrel.

Gold rose as much as 0.19% to $1,802.20 per ounce.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Top investor Kyle Bass warns the Fed could crash the stock market this year — and predicts oil prices will surge this summer

Veteran investor Kyle Bass warned stocks could crash this year, predicted an oil-price surge within months, and blasted buyers of Chinese equities as irresponsible, in a CNBC interview this week. Federal Reserve officials, under pressure to curb soaring inflation, are widely expected to hike interest rates and trim the central...
STOCKS
AFP

Biden announces diverse slate of Fed nominees

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced nominations to fill open positions on the Federal Reserve board, including the first Black woman to ever serve as a central bank governor. The nominations will increase diversity on the Fed board and could sway policymaking at a time when the central bank is poised to hike lending rates to fight surging price increases, while also supporting the ongoing economic recovery. If confirmed by the Senate, they would also create a majority of governors nominated by Democratic presidents on the board after the departure in recent months of two officials tapped by Republicans. Lisa Cook, a nominee who is an economics professor at the University of Michigan, would be the first African American woman on the seven-seat board of governors.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Stock#Senate Confirmation#Senate Banking Committee#Capitol Hill#Ap Photo Us#Fed Chair#Us Treasury#Jpmorgan#Cnbc#Citadel Securities
Reuters

Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Global stock markets stumbled again on Friday and U.S. Treasury yields climbed as cautious investors worried about how imminent U.S. interest rate hikes would affect the economy. A warning from the largest U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) that its profitability may fall...
STOCKS
AFP

Top Fed official sees US inflation slowing as supply issues resolve

The wave of US price increases that have battered consumers in recent months should slow this year, as supply and transportation issues are resolved, a top Federal Reserve official said Friday. While he expects the supply snags to gradually resolve, the Fed official cautioned that the pandemic is unprecedented and the Omicron variant wave continues to pose challenges to businesses and households.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Senate
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

48K+
Followers
9K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy