Bruce Arians appeared to take some matters into his own hands during a scrum between the Eagles and the Buccaneers on Sunday, but the end result wasn’t great. During the third quarter of the Philadelphia-Tampa Bay game, there was a bit of a dustup between the two teams as they tried to unpack a pile caused by a Jalen Reagor muffed punt fumble. Arians was spotted running to the outside of the fracas and smacking safety Andrew Adams in the head.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO