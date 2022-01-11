2022 Box Office Preview: Warner Bros.

In 2007, Hollywood tried to bring the world of Hitman to the mainstream; however, the film ultimately bombed critically and domestically, scoring a low 16% on rotten tomatoes and garnering $39.7 million. The main reason that executives decided to revisit the popular video game is due to the fact that it made a little over $101 million worldwide, thus making it a financial success. This time, Rupert Friend takes over the role as the title character and his latest target is a corporation that plans to unlock the secrets of his past. Unfortunately, the critics weren’t better receptive of this movie, as it scored an abysmal 8%. More importantly, the reboot opened with a weak $8.2 million, though it made a good return of $82.3 million. So why is it a flop when it made more than its reported $35 million production budget? Because Hitman: Agent 47 was expected to draw big numbers for the studio and the film actually had an end credits scene with a sequel in mind. 20th Century Fox was silent regarding a sequel and with the studio being purchased by Disney, the hopes of another Hitman grow slimmer and slimmer by the day. So, what happened? The film is based on a popular video game that should’ve helped amass more money from American audiences. Let’s dive deeper into the reasoning that Hitman: Agent 47 bombed at the box office.

