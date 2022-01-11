ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady County, NY

Beware of Homeowner Assistance Fund scams, AG warns

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29xTM0_0diXUiJf00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued a consumer alert warning New Yorkers to be wary of scams related to the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF). The HAF is designed to assist homeowners who are experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schenectady County urges families to apply for NYS Homeowner Assistance Fund

“As New Yorkers continue to recover from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, the last thing anyone needs is additional financial burden,” said James. “The Homeowner Assistance Fund is a critical program that provides a vital lifeline to individuals and helps remedy some of the hardship caused by this pandemic. It is unfortunate, however, that there are bad actors out there looking to potentially exploit the integrity of this crucial program just to line their own pockets.”

James has some suggestions for New Yorkers to avoid scams and other deceptive practices:

  • Applying for HAF is free, and homeowners are able to apply for HAF on their own with minimum documents needed. Homeowners should be cautious of anyone charging a fee to apply or promising funds. No individual or entity can guarantee you HAF funds.
  • It is illegal to request upfront fees for mortgage assistance. Even attorneys cannot request an upfront fee for mortgage assistance unless it is for “retainer” services and the attorney has filed a notice of appearance on your behalf in an active court case.
  • Be cautious of any online ads, telephone solicitations, or people coming to your door that promise you HAF funds or a mortgage modification.
  • Be careful of solicitations from people or companies with out-of-state phone numbers or addresses, especially for attorneys. Only lawyers admitted to practice in New York can represent you in court.
  • Do not give your personal financial information to an unrecognized caller, someone knocking on your door, or in response to an unexpected piece of mail.
Beware fake COVID tests online, FTC warns

New York State has since received nearly $540 million in HAF funding that is available to eligible New York homeowners.

For information on how to apply for HAF, you can visit New York State’s Division of Housing and Community Renewal’s (HCR) website. For free assistance with an application, you can visit New York State’s Homeowner Protection Program (HOPP) website or call (855) 466-3456.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Albany County COVID update, January 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In Albany County, there have been 55,650 confirmed cases of COVID among residents since the outbreak began. Officials reported three new COVID deaths since Saturday—a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 60s, and a man in his 80s. The county death toll for Albany County is now 487. “Sadly, […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
County
Schenectady County, NY
Schenectady County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Scams#Federal Trade Commission#Ag#New Yorkers#Haf
NEWS10 ABC

After nearly two years, New York’s eviction moratorium ends

A measure in place since the beginning of the pandemic to protect tenants financially impacted by COVID-19 has ended. Saturday marks the end of New York's eviction moratorium, which blocked landlords from evicting a tenant if they provided paperwork showing the pandemic impacted their ability to pay rent.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Vermont Supreme Court upholds order to close gun school

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Supreme Court upheld a lower court order on Friday that the owner of an unpermitted firearms training school demolish any unpermitted buildings on the property. He must also pay more than $46,600 in the matter after drawing complaints about noise and intimidation from neighbors in Pawlet. In its Friday […]
MONTPELIER, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Legislation introduces revised bottle bill to include ten-cent returns

Assemblymember Kevin A. Cahill has introduced legislation that will update the New York State Returnable Container Law to expand the list of redeemable bottles and raise the deposit to a ten-cent return. Originally introduced to the state legislature in 2002, was passed in the Assembly in 2005 but failed to reach an agreement by the Senate.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
FTC
NEWS10 ABC

Siena research poll weighs in on race relations and discrimination in NYS

On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Siena College Research Institute released a new poll that looks at how New Yorkers view the state of race relations and whether they think that minorities have the same opportunities as white New Yorkers. The poll of registered New York State voters weighs in on how New Yorkers view the state of race relations as well as whether they think racial or religious minorities living in New York experience discrimination.
LOUDONVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Burst sprinkler head causes havok at Columbia Memorial Hospital

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After reports of a fire at Columbia Memorial Hospital, a spokesperson told NEWS10 that the problem was actually flooding. Though there was no fire, there were messy emergencies overnight. The hospital’s emergency department is still open, but it’s on diversion for ambulances. This has been an ongoing issue at regional hospitals […]
HUDSON, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy