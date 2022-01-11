The Foodbank changes drive-thru hours
DAYTON — The Foodbank drive-thru will no longer be open on Mondays.
The Foodbank announced in a Facebook post that the drive-thru will only be open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. starting Jan 11.
The changes will not interrupt the CSFP Senior Box Distribution schedule.
If in need of a food pantry near where you live, contact The Foodbank at 937-238-5132.
