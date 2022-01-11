The Foodbank changes drive-thru hours

Food Pantry

DAYTON — The Foodbank drive-thru will no longer be open on Mondays.

The Foodbank announced in a Facebook post that the drive-thru will only be open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. starting Jan 11.

>>West Carrollton City Schools announce switch to remote learning

The changes will not interrupt the CSFP Senior Box Distribution schedule.

>>Fairborn City School District moving to remote learning temporarily

If in need of a food pantry near where you live, contact The Foodbank at 937-238-5132.

©2022 Cox Media Group