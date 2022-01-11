ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome County, ID

ROAD WORK: U.S. 93 in Jerome County at Rail Road Crossing (Jan 11)

By Benito Baeza
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Work on a railroad crossing in Jerome County has been pushed back to today (Jan.11) on U.S. Highway 93. The Idaho Transportation...

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The Snake

One Hospitalized after Crash on U.S. 93 and Golf Course Road

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 73-year-old man was hospitalized Monday morning when he ran a red light just north of the Perrine Bridge in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police, the 73-year-old had been headed south on U.S. Highway 93 in a 1995 Toyota Corrolla when he ran the red light and hit a 2017 Subaru Outback at Golf Course Road. ISP said the 73-year-old had not been wearing a seat belt and was taken to a local hospital. The crash remains under investigation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Road Work: Shoshone Street South at Railroad Crossing (Jan13)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Work crews will be doing maintenance to the railroad crossing at Shoshone Street in Twin Falls on Thursday (Jan. 13). Drivers will need to watch for workers as they work on the railroad crossing during the day, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. The agency is working with the Eastern Idaho Railroad to make the repairs that should only take a day to complete. ITD said drivers need to slow down and watch for signs and flaggers.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Transportation Dept. to Offer Construction Skills Training

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho's transportation agency will be training willing candidates this spring to learn how to operate heavy machinery, weld, cement work, and other skills associated with the construction industry. The Idaho Transportation Department announced plans to host an intensive five-week training course in construction-related fields at three locations in the state: Idaho Falls, Boise, and Rathdrum. ITD said the need for skilled construction has never been greater with a growing state economy. Chosen applicants will learn how to run heavy equipment, cement masonry, welding and ironwork, and earn a free Commercial Driver's License. To be eligible applicants must be 21, have a valid driver's license, can pass a drug screening plus a Department of Transportation physical. Applicants do not need prior experience in the field. The program is federally supported. To apply and get more information contact Jessika Phillips by email at Jessika.Phillips@itd.idaho.gov or by calling (208) 334-8152. Classes start at various times depending on the location. ITD said most of the graduates go on to get jobs with companies in the industry.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
County
Jerome County, ID
Jerome County, ID
Government
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Jerome County, ID
Traffic
98.3 The Snake

You Too Can Visit Most Depressing Neighborhood in Twin Falls, ID

Floral Avenue is an ugly red-headed stepchild. I’ve been told it’s the last unpaved street in the city (there may be a block or two elsewhere). A fellow sent me a picture of the sign. It was nailed to a pole at the intersection of Eastland Drive. I got a good belly laugh (mine are very loud considering the size of the resonating chamber!) I dropped him a line with some questions about the situation. He wrote back and explained he has often made a case for getting the street paved but claims his pleas fall on deaf ears.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls City Warns of Utilities Scam

TWIN FALLS, Idaho(KLIX)-Scammers are calling Twin Falls residents claiming to be with the city utility department wanting payment or services will be shut off. According to the City of Twin Falls, the scammers are telling people they are officials with the city and attempt to get personal information and ask for payment to prevent utilities from being turned off. The city reminds people that the Twin Falls Utility Services Department only handles water, wastewater, garbage, and recycling services, all other utilities are handled by other companies. Power is provided by Idaho Power Company and gas is a service of Intermountain Gas.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

No Confirmed Wolf Sighting Near Buhl

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-After recent online rumors of a wolf sighting in the Magic Valley, Idaho wildlife officials say they cannot confirm such an animal has been seen this far south. Terry Thompson, spokesperson for the Magic Valley Regional Office for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says after hearing of the social media rumor, "To date, we have never had a confirmed wolf sighting or confirmed track south of the Snake River Canyon." The rumor that surfaced on social media claimed either a mountain lion or wolf had been harassing a couple of horses and said fish and game went to check it out and confirmed it was a mountain lion and a wolf. Thompson says that is an inaccurate statement because as far as he knows the agency hasn't been called out to the area to confirm tracks. Although, mountain lion sightings are not uncommon in the area, "We know we have lions that live in and around the Snake River Canyon and so if there were reports of lion tracks in the Buhl area, that would be a distinct possibility." Thompson says if anyone is concerned about tracks they've found on their property they should take a picture of it as quickly as possible before it degrades. Most of the tracks this time of year will be in snow and mud and they could disappear quickly. He says to take a couple of angles of the animal tracks and use something to give it a sense of scale or size. Thompson says then call the regional officer at 208-324-4359 and report it.
BUHL, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Work#The Crossing#U S Highway#Uban Construction#Klix#Flaggers
98.3 The Snake

Slow Down or Ticket: 4 Speed Traps to be Aware of Around Twin Falls

Every state has them, heck every town has them. It doesn't matter where you drive to it is inevitable you will come across one eventually. The term may not sit well with law enforcement, but speed traps are a thing, and the Twin Falls area and Magic Valley have a decent amount of them. Within the first week of living here, I was caught in one, and it is because of that that every resident of the area should be aware of where some are. They can be avoided by just going the speed limit, but if you are unfortunate enough to find yourself just a tad over the speed limit, here are a few places it may cost you.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Elk Get Stuck, Tangled In Wood River Valley

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers had to deal with a number of tangled or trapped elk in the Wood River Valley last week. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, officers received three reports of elk either entangled by various items and one report of an elk that fell into a window well in just two days. Beginning on January 7, conservation officers got a call about a cow elk that had a disk around its neck. The animal was found with a large herd elk making it difficult for officers to get to it and remove the object; the elk will be monitored in the next few weeks. Another call reported a bull elk that had bailing twine wrapped around its antlers, which was left alone as they'll fall off eventually. Another bull elk got caught in a horse halter and lead rope. The elk was shot with a dart so officers could safely remove the items. The lasts call involved a cow elk that fell into a window well and couldn't get out on her own. After several hours of work by conservation officers and the homeowner, the animal was removed safely. In past years elk have gotten caught in various items around residential areas, including swing sets. One year an elk fell into the basement of a home in the Wood River Valley.
HAILEY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
98.3 The Snake

No Serious Injuries In 40 Car Pile-up on U.S. 20 Near Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say there were no serious injuries in a 40 car pile-up Friday afternoon near Island Park in East Idaho. According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, at around 3 p.m. U.S. Highway 20 north of Island Park had to be shut down because of blowing snow that reduced visibility. The sheriff's office said multiple law enforcement and first responders from Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana assisted with the crash. The investigating agency, Idaho State Police, said a car had stopped in the roadway because of the low visibility and was hit by a semi-truck that resulted in a chain reaction. State Highway 87 and 32 had to be closed down as well because of weather conditions Friday.
ISLAND PARK, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Fish and Game Proposes Designated Campsites at Silver Creek

PICABO, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Department of Fish and Game plans on adding designated campsites to a popular fishing area in southern Blaine County. The wildlife management agency said it wants to make improvements to the various Silver Creek access sites located around the Picabo area and is seeking public comment on the proposals. An open house is scheduled this Thursday, January 13, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Magic Valley Regional Office just off U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County. The proposal is to build designated campsites at the current Silver Creek access areas along the creek that are open to camping and day use already. The agency said they've gotten an increase in complaints from local landowners, site users, and visitors as the use of the sites have increased. Idaho Fish and Games said the construction of designated sites could help reduce user conflicts. During the summer the agency documented more than 70 campers, including tents, vehicles, and ATV's at one site in a single day. The staff is working on a grant application through Idaho Parks and Recreation RV grant program. "The goal is to enrich the camping experience for visitors by reducing user conflicts, while addressing the issue of fire safety along Silver Creek and reducing resource damage," said Idaho Fish and Game. Those who cannot attend the open house can sent written comments to the Regional Fisheries Manager at mike.peterson@idfg.idaho.gov, no later than January 21. Silver Creek meanders through the lower part of Blaine County and is a popular fishing destination.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Correction Looking for Walk-away Inmate

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities are looking for a reentry center resident who walked away from his job site early Sunday morning in Nampa. According to the Idaho Department of Correction, 37-year-old Michael Adam Curtis was last seen at around 8 a.m. Sunday at his job site in Nampa. He is a resident of the Nampa Community Reentry Center. Curtis has a criminal history in the Treasure Valley of forgery, grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, and burglary. IDOC said Curtis would have been up for consideration of parole in March this year and his sentence was going to be discharged in 2026. If you have any information on Curtis call 911 or your local law enforcement.
NAMPA, ID
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls and Filer Juveniles Involved in Idaho 75 Rollover

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Magic Valley teens were hospitalized when their pickup rolled Wednesday afternoon on Idaho Highway 75 in Blaine County. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called out Wednesday at around 3:42 p.m. for a pickup that had rolled near the Picabo Desert Road. The juveniles, one from Twin Falls and the other from Filer, were headed north on the highway in a Dodge pickup when snow blowing from a passing snowplow reduced their visibility, the driver hit an ice patch and went off the side of the road and rolled onto its top. The two were taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center to be checked out for non-life-threatening injuries.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Winter Road Rage is a Real Problem for Drivers in Twin Falls

The road conditions are hit and miss day to day lately and it has caused each morning to be a mystery if you can make it to work or not. There have been mornings with fog, deep snow, slick ice, and slush. Each road condition brings its challenges to driving and because of that people are being extra cautious and not driving their normal habits. With slower drivers and more sliding than usual, it can often bring out road rage, for those that don't want to be as cautious.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy