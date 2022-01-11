Deleting specific gene in male mice reduces fat mass

Multiple sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that has no cure and affects some 2.8 million people in the world, is largely driven by infection with the Epstein-Barr virus, according to a new paper by Harvard researchers. Their findings, published in the journal Science this week, appear to settle a long-standing but hard to prove hypothesis, and were welcomed by outside experts who said attention should now turn to preventions and cures. "This is the first study providing compelling evidence of causality," said Alberto Ascherio, a professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard Chan School and senior author of the study, in a statement. "This is a big step because it suggests that most MS cases could be prevented by stopping EBV infection, and that targeting EBV could lead to the discovery of a cure for MS."

