ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Deleting specific gene in male mice reduces fat mass

By University of Western Ontario
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt sounds too good to be true: blocking a gene linked to obesity to trigger a major reduction in body fat. While it's not a reality for humans yet, it could be one step closer thanks to new discoveries from a team of anatomy and cell biology researchers in a lab...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
foodmatters.com

The Best Diet For Inflammation

All year, the health and wellness industry hasn’t been able to stop talking about inflammation and the impact it’s having on rising levels of chronic illness. I don’t mean the kind of inflammation that happens when you burn a hand or slice a finger. I mean longterm, lasting inflammation that has no obvious site of trauma or cause for concern. The problem with this kind of inflammation is that when left unaddressed, it begins to have a lasting impact on the cells in the body.
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Gene variant that protects against COVID-19 identified

An international metastudy led by researchers at Karolinska Institutet has identified a specific gene variant that protects against severe COVID-19 infection. The researchers managed to pinpoint the variant by studying people of different ancestries, a feat they say highlights the importance of conducting clinical trials that include people of diverse descents. The results are published in the journal Nature Genetics.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify bacterial protein associated with colorectal cancers

Strains of bacteria that cause common food-poisoning symptoms often contain a toxin that can damage DNA in intestinal cells, potentially triggering colon cancer, according to a study from researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. The discovery raises the possibility that some of the roughly two million...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New study reveals possible causes of psychiatric disorders

In a new study, scientists from Forschungszentrum Jülich and Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (HHU) have demonstrated for the first time that improper protein conformation is linked to the development of certain psychiatric disorders. The investigations focused on the protein called disrupted in schizophrenia 1 (DISC1). A dysfunction of DISC1 has already been observed in disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, and severe depressions. The researchers were able to show that DISC1 can give rise to amyloid fibrils that have noticeable similarities with fibrils found in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. The study was published in the journal Translational Psychiatry.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mice#Gene#Drugs#Deletion#Fat People#Western#The Penuela Lab#The University Of Toronto
MedicalXpress

rTMS as a treatment for Veterans with cognitive impairment and multiple co-morbidities

Current treatments for Alzheimer's disease are of limited effectiveness and do not halt the progression of the disease and associated cognitive decline. A recent study, published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, showed that a novel treatment, repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS), may have the potential of improving the memory function in Veterans with cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New study links gut fungi to intestinal inflammation in Crohn's disease patients

Results of a new study by researchers at Case Western Reserve University represent a step toward improving our understanding of Crohn's disease and the factors that cause its intestinal inflammation. Crohn's disease is a type of inflammatory bowel disease that can lead to chronic inflammation of the entire digestive tract....
SCIENCE
Neuroscience News

Sleeping Mice Show Busy Brains

Summary: Findings reveal the brain may optimize visual information processing depending on its conscious state. What we see in front of us is what our brains tell us it sees. Our eyes capture visual stimuli which are converted into an image, to which the brain responds by organizing neurons into clusters. These clusters are found in many brain regions, for example, the visual cortex and the superior colliculus.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Researchers uncover new mechanism for deadly blood clots

Nearly 80 percent of deaths from type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) are associated with thrombosis, a condition that occurs when blood clots block a vein or artery. Traditionally, it's been thought that proteins released by damaged blood vessels may lead to inappropriate blood clotting, but a new study from investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital points to another trigger and a new mechanism that may underlie thrombosis. Beginning with samples from patients, investigators identified the new mechanism that activated PIEZO1, a major mechanosensory ion channel. In the lab, the team examined its effects and its potential as a therapeutic target for preventing thrombosis or identifying people at heightened risk. The team's results are published in Science Translational Medicine.
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Sleeve Gastrectomy, RYGB Reduce Liver Fat in Type 2 Diabetes

Both Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) and sleeve gastrectomy (SG) are effective at improving hepatic steatosis in type 2 diabetes patients, according to a new analysis of a randomized, controlled trial. Both procedures resulted in near elimination of liver fat 1 year after the surgery, but the effect on liver fibrosis...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Lentiviral globin gene therapy with reduced-intensity conditioning in adults with Î²-thalassemia: a phase 1 trial

Î²-Thalassemias are inherited anemias that are caused by the absent or insufficient production of the Î² chain of hemoglobin. Here we report 6"“8-year follow-up of four adult patients with transfusion-dependent Î²-thalassemia who were infused with autologous CD34+ cells transduced with the TNS9.3.55 lentiviral globin vector after reduced-intensity conditioning (RIC) in a phase 1 clinical trial (NCT01639690). Patients were monitored for insertional mutagenesis and the generation of a replication-competent lentivirus (safety and tolerability of the infusion product after RIC-primary endpoint) and engraftment of genetically modified autologous CD34+ cells, expression of the transduced Î²-globin gene and post-transplant transfusion requirements (efficacy-secondary endpoint). No unexpected safety issues occurred during conditioning and cell product infusion. Hematopoietic gene marking was very stable but low, reducing transfusion requirements in two patients, albeit not achieving transfusion independence. Our findings suggest that non-myeloablative conditioning can achieve durable stem cell engraftment but underscore a minimum CD34+ cell transduction requirement for effective therapy. Moderate clonal expansions were associated with integrations near cancer-related genes, suggestive of non-erythroid activity of globin vectors in stem/progenitor cells. These correlative findings highlight the necessity of cautiously monitoring patients harboring globin vectors.
CANCER
UW Madison

Boosting one gene in the brain’s helper cells slows Alzheimer’s progression in mice

Increasing the expression of one gene in cells that assist the brain’s neurons protects neurons in mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease. These findings come from a new study published Jan. 10 in Nature Communications. High activity of the gene, Nrf2, slowed cognitive and physical decline in the mice and reduced the accumulation of sticky proteins in their brains, all key markers of the disease in humans.
MADISON, WI
MedicalXpress

Common cold coronaviruses hinder antibody immune response to SARS-CoV-2 infection

Prior infection with coronaviruses that cause the common cold impedes the antibody immune response against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. The results from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appeared in print today in the journal Cell Host and Microbe. "The findings highlight an additional factor that contributes to the...
SCIENCE
eturbonews.com

New therapeutics to help reduce sugar and fat

New research published in Nature Communications suggests that a newly-identified enzyme could reduce sugar and fat in the body and help us live longer healthier lives. The enzyme, Glycerol-3-Phosphate Phosphatase (G3PP), has been found to play a vital role in controlling glucose and fat, and may protect organs from toxic effects of high glucose levels which contribute to obesity, Type 2 diabetes and cardiometabolic diseases.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
spectrumnews.org

Neuron-specific virus overcomes barriers to brain-related gene therapy

A new harmless virus can deliver genes to brain cells without infecting other tissues, according to early tests in mice and monkeys. The virus could minimize the risk of side effects from gene therapies under development for autism-related conditions, such as Angelman syndrome, Rett syndrome and fragile X syndrome. Gene...
SCIENCE
AFP

Epstein-Barr virus leading cause of multiple sclerosis: study

Multiple sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that has no cure and affects some 2.8 million people in the world, is largely driven by infection with the Epstein-Barr virus, according to a new paper by Harvard researchers. Their findings, published in the journal Science this week, appear to settle a long-standing but hard to prove hypothesis, and were welcomed by outside experts who said attention should now turn to preventions and cures. "This is the first study providing compelling evidence of causality," said Alberto Ascherio, a professor of epidemiology and nutrition at Harvard Chan School and senior author of the study, in a statement. "This is a big step because it suggests that most MS cases could be prevented by stopping EBV infection, and that targeting EBV could lead to the discovery of a cure for MS."
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Kidney failure risk equation bests eGFR for predicting ESKD

(HealthDay)—The four-variable Kidney Failure Risk Equation (KFRE) better predicts the two-year risk for end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) than estimated glomerular filtration (eGFR) alone, according to a study published online Jan. 11 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Joshua D. Bundy, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the Tulane University School of Public...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MedicalXpress

Sleep deprivation increases serotonin 2a receptor response in brain

The serotonin 2A (5-HT2A) receptor is widely distributed in the brain and plays a critical role in perception, cognition and psychosis. It is also responsible for the psychedelic effects of drugs, such as psilocybin (hallucinogenic mushrooms) and LSD. Abnormal 5-HT2A receptor function is associated with psychiatric disorders, including schizophrenia. The leading class of antipsychotic drugs used to treat schizophrenia targets 5-HT2A receptors to reduce symptoms of hallucinations and impaired cognition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Promising new treatment for dry eye disease

The University of Manchester, Seoul National University College of Medicine and Link Biologics Limited today announced that promising preclinical data on the treatment of dry eye disease using a novel protein biological drug, Link_TSG6, have been published in the peer-reviewed journal Ocular Surface. Dry eye disease (DED) is the most...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Vitamin D supplements, heart health, and cancer risk

Initial research has suggested that vitamin D may reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular disease and cancer. However, there have been few large, higher-quality randomized controlled trials (RCTs) to corroborate this. A recent RCT examined the effects of vitamin D supplementation in Finland. It found no association between vitamin D...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy