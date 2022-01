Whenever I daydream about getting away from my desk, grabbing some solitude and escaping from it all, my mind usually drifts toward trips into the backcountry. Big views, smelly tents, my tired, aching body drifting off to sleep as the sun sets behind a distant butte, a heavy backpack to carry it all. I like the rough and tumble of backpacking but figuring out the perfect food has never been much fun – and honestly, I don’t know anyone who thinks they have backcountry nutrition dialed. Packing lots of calories that can stand up to heat or cold for multiple days is tricky, and the choices are usually heavy foods that take a bunch of preparation or lightweight gut bombs that leave you unsatisfied and certainly not craving your next meal. Creative food at home can be a joy; backpacking meals are often as much a test of endurance as the trip itself.

DURANGO, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO