The area has not experienced many winter storms of this magnitude in recent years but a powerful low pressure system will take a nearly ideal track for huge amounts of snow in our area. By the time snow tapers from west to east Monday morning, accumulations of around a foot to even 15 inches will be common. The snow will come down at a rate that will make it extremely difficult for road crews to keep up overnight; snow might accumulate up to a couple of inches per hour for a time. The volume of the heavy and rather wet snow may contribute to scattered power outages across the region. Do not attempt to travel if you do not have to!

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO