Cars

The 1,020bhp Tesla Model S Plaid now has a ‘Track Mode’

topgear.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Model S cars get special tune for added pointiness on a circuit. Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. The Tesla Model S Plaid is already blindingly fast, this much you know. Now, it appears to...

www.topgear.com

InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
motor1.com

Prototype battery powers Tesla Model S for 752 miles on one charge

Range anxiety is still the main reason why many people are wary of buying electric vehicles, but what if there was a battery capable of offering 752 miles (1,210 km) of range to an EV the size of a Tesla Model S?. Well, that’s exactly what Michigan USA battery technology...
Robb Report

Subaru’s New 1,100 HP Electric Race Car Concept Was Designed to Conquer Nürburgring

Subaru’s motorsports division is best known for its success in rally racing, but a new concept could change that. Subaru Tecnica International (STI) just unveiled an electric race concept called the STI E-RA at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon. The division’s engineers have big goals for the nearly 1,100 hp speed machine, too—they think it’s capable of conquering Nürburgring. The STI E-RA—the last three letters stand for “Electric Record Attempt”—is designed to presage a new carbon-neutral era of racing. The result is a vehicle that a looks a lot more like an endurance racer than a souped-up version of one of Subaru’s...
Autoblog

Tesla Model S gets an aftermarket yoke replacement

Love your new Tesla Model S but hate the stupid yoke? That's OK, we get it. In fact, everybody who actually drives their cars gets it. But now there's a more viable solution for your buyer's remorse: an aftermarket steering wheel replacement from Tesla tuning shop T Sportline. As shown...
CleanTechnica

Efficiency Comparison: Tesla Model S vs. Lucid Air

In a video by Motor Matchup, the efficiency of a Tesla is compared with the efficiency of a Lucid. The vehicles used are the Lucid Air Dream Edition and the Tesla Model S Plaid, and the video goes over where the two vehicles do well and where they do not so well. Motor Matchup also threw the Rivian R1T as an additional reference point for comparison in the first section.
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
insideevs.com

Tesla's Direct Sales Model Is The Way Of The Future: Here's Why

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Carscoops

V8-Powered Tesla Model S Has 444 HP And Is 1,400 Lbs Lighter Than Stock

The V8-powered Tesla Model S built by popular YouTuber Rich Rebuilds is unlike any other on earth and was recently strapped to a dyno for the very first time where it delivered some impressive figures. This Model S started out life as a dual-motor P85D variant but was damaged in...
motor1.com

Watch Tesla Model S Plaid race Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric bike

We've seen the world's quickest production car – the all-electric Tesla Model S Plaid – face off against a host of interesting rivals, from quick EVs to petrol-powered legends, hybrid hypercars, and some of the quickest motorcycles on the market. However, this may be the first time we've seen the new Model S compete with the Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle.
manofmany.com

Finally, Someone Fixed the Controversial Tesla Model S ‘Yoke’ Steering Wheel

It was only a matter of time really. Although, a traditional round steering wheel would do. No single piece of equipment in the automotive industry better sums up the Tesla experience than the controversial ‘Yoke’ steering wheel. Because why would you want to pilot your 820KW Telsa Model S Plaid+ to 100km/h in less than 2.1-seconds with the control and accuracy of a full-sized steering wheel? Drawing the line between function and form if just for the sake of it has always been the brand’s MO (for better or worse) but there’s a reason steering wheels have always been round – they’re easier to grip no matter the steering angle.
insideevs.com

Tesla's Giga Berlin May Not Be Open, But It's Producing Model Ys

We just reported that Tesla's Giga Austin may be on the verge of opening. We've heard that Tesla's new factories in Texas and Berlin are both set to open any day now, though it seems the German factory may still be behind its US-based counterpart. Nonetheless, recent reports reveal that at least 33 Model Y crossovers have already been produced at Giga Berlin.
teslarati.com

Tesla Model S Plaid accidentally starts drag race in reverse, wins anyway

A Tesla Model S Plaid involved in a drag race against a Chevrolet 2600 HD Diesel truck accidentally started the duel in reverse. In typical Plaid fashion, the Model S still won the race. A video from Drag Racing and Car Stuff on YouTube, shared via InsideEVs, showed a Model...
teslarati.com

Tesla Model X Plaid with seven seats and native CCS2 port unveiled in Taiwan

It appears that the Tesla Model X Plaid’s seven-seat configuration is far from dead. Despite the vehicle’s configurator in the United States only offering a six-seat option for the vehicle recently, a seven-seat Model X Plaid was recently unveiled in Taiwan during a special press event. The flagship...
Business Insider

Rebuilding a Tesla Model S with a Chevy Camaro engine

YouTuber Rich Benoit is known for fixing and rebuilding Teslas. For his latest creation, he built a Model S with the engine from a Chevy Camaro. Besides installing a V-8 engine, he built an exhaust system, a manual transmission, and more. Rich Benoit: My name's Rich, and I run a...
hackaday.com

Exploring Tesla Model S High Voltage Cabling

When he’s not busy with his day job as professor of computer and automotive engineering at Weber State University, [John Kelly] is a prolific producer of educational videos. We found his video tracing out the 22+ meters of high voltage cabling in a Tesla Model S (below the break) quite interesting. [John] does warn that his videos are highly detailed and may not be for everyone:
