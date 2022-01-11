ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danish Ex-Intelligence Head Suspected of Leaking Information

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The man who has headed both of Denmark's intelligence agencies at different times has been detained for over a month on suspicion of “disclosing highly classified information from the intelligence services,” a Danish court has revealed. The revelation has sparked speculation that...

Reuters

Former Danish defence minister charged with state secret leaks

COPENHAGEN, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Denmark's former defence minister Claus Hjort Frederiksen said on Friday he has been charged with violating a section of the penal code which includes treason for leaking state secrets. Frederiksen, who served as defence minister from 2016 to 2019, was charged with the rarely used...
POLITICS
BBC

Danish spy chief Lars Findsen named as mystery leak suspect

The head of Denmark's foreign intelligence agency has been in prison for a month for allegedly leaking highly classified information, local media have revealed. Lars Findsen was arrested and charged over alleged leaks late last year. He has branded the charges "insane". At the time Danish officials said four serving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chamberlain-Oacoma Sun

The head of the intelligence service is in custody

Head of Foreign Intelligence of Denmark, Lars Finsen, Is in custody today for his involvement in a “high-secret” information leak broadcast by the public radio and television station DR. Two Danish intelligence services are located In the cycle of alleged corruption Since the arrest of four current and former employees in December, he has been charged with leaking top-secret information, a case that tarnishes the reputation of the country’s services abroad. Finsen is the only one in custody while the investigation continues. News broadcast by DR and other Danish media, while appearing in court today The ban on publishing the case was lifted. “I want the charges to be dropped and I admit my innocence,” a judge in Finzen told reporters at the hearing. Decided to extend his custody until February 4th, According to the Ritzau news agency. The prosecution declined to comment on the case and the case Reuters He could not immediately be reached for comment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Danish spy scandal: Ex-minister accused of state secrets leak

A former Danish defence minister, Claus Hjort Frederiksen, said on Friday that he had been charged under a law that deals with divulging state secrets. He did not say what he was accused of leaking, but insisted he would never do anything to harm Denmark. On Monday, it emerged a...
EUROPE
