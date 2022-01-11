Kids camp is Monday at Hands on Pottery

Looking for where your kids can eat free on Monday in Indianapolis? We love to go out to restaurants with our family too. That’s why we rounded up all of the places that offer kids eat free deals. This list is updated regularly, but be sure to call ahead to confirm.
(Shenandoah) -- The Southwest Iowa Theater Group is hosting its first-annual theater day camp on Monday. Jill Gandy with the Southwest Iowa Theater Group joined the KMA Morning Show recently to discuss what kids who attend will be doing. Gandy says this gives parents a place to bring their kids...
Angelica Moskaliuk will be teaching how to make soy tower candles at AVA Art Center from 6-7 p.m. Friday. Attendees will get to learn about the process of candle making, choose scent and color for a crystal tower candle.
(Mass Appeal) – If you are looking for fun and educational opportunities for your children during February and April vacation, the zoo in forest park has got you covered with zoo camp! Caroline Adams and Stephanie Hodges are here to tell us more about the camp and introduce us to Godzilla and Cheeto.
The smell of paint, gritty sand, and wholesome company will soon return to Cam-plex Central Pavilion. The Northeast Wyoming Furniture Restorers annual furniture rehab and project workshop is set for Jan. 21-30. The pavilion will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the entirety of the event, except the last day, which runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and costs $90 a person.
Paula Clegg is a Ceramics and Sculpture teacher at North St. Paul High School, a mom to triplets, and is the creator of Pottery by Paula. The pottery she creates is inspired by the colors, scents, and plants of the seasons. Kelli shows off some of her work that she just cannot get enough of.
Join Leann Erickson at AVA Art Center for an Uncorked Workshop from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 21. Attendees will paint a winter evening landscape featuring a full moon, bird house, river and snow using acrylic paint.
The Hermiston Parks and Recreation Department will host No School Day Camp for kids K-6th grade on Friday, Jan. 21 at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road. Drop-off is at 7:45 a.m., with pick-up from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. Activities include basketball, interactive inflatables, corn...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Ninja Obstacle Academy hosted a camp for kids ages 5 to 13 on Monday. The camp was an opportunity for the kids to show off their skills and train like a ninja!. "My favorite part about working here, I would have to say, is the community...
CONCORD, NH — The New Hampshire Department of Education is launching its second year of ReKINDling Curiosity, a unique initiative aimed to ensure that every child can attend summer camp in 2022. The COVID-19 pandemic has been disruptive to children of all ages, which is why the opportunity for...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Enrollment for spring and summer Adventure Camp sessions at the Topeka Zoo open Monday, Jan. 17. This year, the zoo said there will be scholarships available to families based on financial need. The scholarship is made possible through a partnership with a local family and donations by the public. The family will […]
A new ad campaign from Dole takes a different tack to reach parents of school-age children—by putting the kids in the driver's seat. “Hold My Fruit Cup,” which debuted this week on national TV and in social channels, plays off the “hold my beer” meme often expressed by exasperated adults. The commercials show kids finding their way out of problematic situations and confidently one-upping their moms and dads.
Nike Kids has announced the launch of Flyease for kids, a new hands-free technology solution that will be applied to its children's footwear range. In particular, the new technology will make its debut on the newly set-to-launch Dynamo Go sneaker. However, Flyease isn't an entirely new technology. It was first...
Rich was an enterprising young guy, a rare combination of newly minted engineering professor and musician. He taught engineering at a university, but for fun, he played an absolutely awesome harpsichord. Bach would have given him a standing ovation. Rich and I were quasi-dating, trying delicately to decide whether to...
Paris, Tenn.–With the annual Helping Hand Radio Auction set to begin Monday, Helping Hand President John Berryman said there may have been some confusion as to acceptable donations for this year’s auction. “Fresh food items are absolutely still welcome and very much appreciated,” he said. “We also...
