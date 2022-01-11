ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Big E Says He Didn’t Hear Original Finish for WWE Day 1 Match When It Was Still a Fatal 4-Way

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article– As previously reported, it’s rumored that the original plans for the finish at WWE Day 1 called for Seth Rollins to win the WWE Championship for Big E. Instead, plans changed when Universal Roman Reigns was forced off the card at the last minute due to testing positive for COVID-19....

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Bobby Lashley Says He Wanted Out Of WWE Day 1 Main Event

Bobby Lashley recently spoke with WWE’s After The Bell about the Day 1 main event change. Brock Lesnar was originally set to go one on one with Roman Reigns at the event. However, due to the Tribal Chief testing positive for COVID-19, changes were made. Lashley admitted that when that happened, he wanted to get out of the match.
WWE
411mania.com

Moose Explains Why He Wants to Face Roman Reigns Over Brock Lesnar

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda, Impact Wrestling World champion Moose explained why he wants a match with WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns over the current WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Moose on wanting to face Roman Reigns: “I’m a big believer about speaking...
WWE
The Independent

WWE’s John Cena: I drank three beers before WrestleMania 34

John Cena has revealed he had three beers before taking on The Undertaker in a surprise match at WrestleMania 34.Cena took on the iconic WWE wrestler at the event in 2018 before both stars retired from the sport. Cena took his bow in 2021 and The Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, retired in 2020. Cena has now said he had three beers ahead of the clash.“Everybody is chilled and watched the show,” he told Pat McAfee on his podcast Then I made great friends with some people who traveled from Australia, people who traveled from across the US, buying each...
WWE
The Independent

Tyson Fury ‘very excited’ about Francis Ngannou fight as he calls for Las Vegas clash with UFC champion

Tyson Fury has doubled down on his call-out of Francis Ngannou, laying the foundations for a “clash of the titans” in Las Vegas.Fury is WBC heavyweight boxing champion, while Ngannou holds the UFC heavyweight title, and the pair have expressed interest in fighting one another.French-Cameroonian Ngannou this month tried to goad Fury into an MMA contest with boxing gloves, but the Briton said he would prefer a boxing match with MMA gloves.Fury has now reiterated his desire to box Ngannou, whose first UFC title defence is scheduled for the main event of UFC 270 next week.“Think of the clash...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Seth Rollins
ClutchPoints

Francis Ngannou has bonkers boxing demand for new contract

Francis Ngannou is heading into his possible last fight in the UFC when he defends his heavyweight title on January 22. The Cameroonian heavyweight recently revealed some of the demands he has for his new contract, they involve boxing. Francis Ngannou isn’t simply motivated by money, he has always wanted...
TYSON FURY
The Independent

Kamaru Usman predicts Colby Covington vs Jorge Masvidal winner ahead of UFC 272 grudge match

Kamaru Usman has offered his prediction for the main event of UFC 272 in March, with friends-turned-rivals Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington set to go head-to-head.Usman has successfully defended the UFC welterweight title against both men twice, most recently outpointing Covington in November.While Usman’s rivalries with both fighters have been somewhat intense, they do not compare to the dynamic between Masvidal and Covington, whom fans have wanted to see compete in a grudge match for a number of years.Per the Mirror, Usman was asked to predict the winner of that fight on Snapchat, and the Nigerian-American simply replied: “Colby.”Usman...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big E#Wwe Championship#Combat#Universal Roman Reigns#Sports Illustrated#Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Jim Ross On His Recent Advice To Jade Cargill, Her Potential As a Future Babyface In AEW

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his recent advice to Jade Cargill, her potential as a babyface in AEW, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on his recent advice to Jade Cargill: “I said, ‘You’ve got a lot of work to do.’ I talked to her about this yesterday and I said, ‘In basketball, a sport you did really well in, you’ve gotta learn things that go along with the game. For example, in basketball, you’ve gotta learn how to shoot free throws. In wrestling, there are certain things you’ve gotta learn how to do that are crucial in the maturation of a pro wrestler. Taking a flat-back bump, throwing crisp strikes, not being stupid, and that type of thing.’ She’s really smart, and she wants to be really, really good. She realizes that her look is her meal ticket right now. But it won’t always be, because once your look is exposed for several weeks and what have you, it becomes not as special. So, you’ve gotta bring things with your game and that’s her charge right now. She’s gotta be able to do that, and it’s not going to happen overnight. I don’t even know if it’ll happen in 2022. It’s got to be constant work to get good at what you do and that’s where we are with her.”
WWE
The Independent

UFC: Ranking all of Francis Ngannou’s knockouts ahead of Ciryl Gane fight

Francis Ngannou is a fighting phenomenon: the honorary ‘baddest man on the planet’ as UFC heavyweight champion, and the most ferocious power-puncher in the promotion’s history.The French-Cameroonian’s professional mixed martial arts record stands at 16-3, while his UFC record is 11-2 since his debut in 2015 – with 10 of those wins coming via knockout or TKO.Ngannou, 35, in fact went 6-0 in the company, with five of those victories achieved via KO/TKO and one coming via submission, before he suffered back-to-back decision losses.The first of those two defeats was a humbling by then-champion Stipe Miocic, but Ngannou worked...
UFC
411mania.com

WWE Announces Three Segments for Next Week’s Raw: Becky Lynch, Lashley & MVP, RK-Bro

– WWE has confirmed three new segments for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, including Becky Lynch sharing her thoughts on Doudrop earning a title shot against her at the Royal Rumble 2022. Doudrop earned the title shot after beating Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan in a No. 1 contender match on last Monday’s show.
WWE
411mania.com

Mustafa Ali Says He’s Asked For His WWE Release

Mustafa Ali has announced that he has asked for his release from WWE. Ali posted to his Twitter account on Sunday morning with a brief clip with text that reads as follows:. I have a message that is much bigger than my dreams in pro wrestling. Despite my best efforts, I will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE.
WWE
411mania.com

Eric Bischoff Says AEW Should Stop Referencing WWE If They’re Not Willing To Go Head-to-Head, Tony Khan Says Bischoff Is ‘Irresponsible’

The Toronto Star has a new article talking about the rise of AEW as a viable alternative to WWE. In the story, there are several quotes from people associated with WWE as well as critics of the promotion. One of these critics is Eric Bischoff, who said AEW needs to stop referencing WWE on their programming unless they are willing to compete head-to-head.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy