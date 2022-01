The New York Giants fired head coach Joe Judge Tuesday evening. After Judge’s two losing seasons, many of the fans began to get a bit antsy and fed up. The move comes just a day after Dave Gettleman retires only after four seasons on the job. Judge was previously a special team coach for the New England Patriots; however, he was offered the head coaching job for the New York Giants in 2020. Being a first time head coach, Judge went 10-23 within his first two seasons with the Giants.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO