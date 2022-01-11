ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Listen to guest speaker at AVA

Gillette News Record
 6 days ago

Ken Schuster will be joining AVA Art Center at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 22...

www.gillettenewsrecord.com

eastidahonews.com

TEDxRexburg announces speaker lineup

REXBURG — Eight speakers will take part in TEDxRexburg this spring with speeches centered around the theme “resilience created by our strong roots and strong winds.”. TEDxRexburg will be held March 12 – the day the city of Rexburg turns 139 years old. It will begin at 7 p.m. at the Romance Theatre on Main Street.
REXBURG, ID
Gillette News Record

Make soy candles at AVA

Angelica Moskaliuk will be teaching how to make soy tower candles at AVA Art Center from 6-7 p.m. Friday. Attendees will get to learn about the process of candle making, choose scent and color for a crystal tower candle. All art supplies for this workshop will be provided by AVA.
DESIGN
pdjnews.com

Alan Avery guest speaker at American Legion meeting

Alan Avery from OK2A, Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association, recently spoke to Perry’s American Legion Unit 53 on OK2A’s purpose and why he is the Noble County Coordinator for the program. He is seen above at left with American Legion Unit 53 Commander Tina Kilmer.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
brattleborotv.org

with guest Ava Whitney

A junior at BUHS, Ava is an avid athlete, excelling at Nordic skiing and track & field. She's interested in the social sciences, guitar, yoga and mediation. She was recently inducted into the National Honor Society.
YOGA
Gillette News Record

Kids craft day at AVA Jan. 22

Once a month, the AVA Art Center will be doing kids crafts. Kids can drop in between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 22 for a beaded animals craft.
KIDS
Reading Eagle

Sinking Spring church to host guest speaker on Sunday [Religion Digest]

• St. John’s Reformed Church, 4001 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, will host Nancy Hicks as the speaker on Sunday at both the 9 a.m. traditional service and 11 a.m. contemporary service. Hicks is a renowned speaker, author and podcaster. She was previously an on-air spokesperson at QVC prior to entering the ministry. She earner a master’s in theology from Palmer Seminary of Eastern University and launched an international speaking ministry. She is also the author of “Meant to Live.”
SINKING SPRING, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Offers Plenty Of Volunteer Opportunities On Martin Luther King Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Martin Luther King Day is quickly approaching and if you’re looking for a way to serve in the first and largest Martin Luther King Day of Service in the nation, which is right here in Philadelphia, there are plenty of ways to lend a hand and your talents to our community. This year is the 27th annual Martin Luther King Day of Service. While every year brings new challenges that may strain us or attempt to pull us apart, it’s a day like Martin Luther King Day that we so fortunately have to bridge our brother and sisterhood and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Gillette News Record

Sign up for January’s Uncorked at AVA

Join Leann Erickson at AVA Art Center for an Uncorked Workshop from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 21. Attendees will paint a winter evening landscape featuring a full moon, bird house, river and snow using acrylic paint.
DESIGN
Gillette News Record

Concentration required for being a page turner

Rich was an enterprising young guy, a rare combination of newly minted engineering professor and musician. He taught engineering at a university, but for fun, he played an absolutely awesome harpsichord. Bach would have given him a standing ovation. Rich and I were quasi-dating, trying delicately to decide whether to...
ENTERTAINMENT
Gillette News Record

AVA to offer 5-week pottery workshop

​​Join Will Lopez at AVA for a five-week adult pottery workshop. The workshop will be at 6 p.m. Jan. 6, 13, 20, Feb. 3 and 10.
HOBBIES
phelpscountyfocus.com

Listening in Prayer

Luke 11 tells of the time when the disciples of Jesus were so impressed by the praying of Jesus that they asked Him to teach them how to pray. It was an odd request, for every Jew of that time was raised on prayer. They knew all kinds of prayer...
RELIGION
CBS Sacramento

MLK Jr. Celebration Unites People, Tackles Racial Injustices

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – People are spending the holiday weekend reflecting on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. More than 30 area churches held a celebration for the civil rights activist’s life while looking at how people can come together at a time when the pandemic has physically separated people. The event featured music, poem recitals and speakers. “I’m four generations removed from slavery,” said Pastor Samuel Gordon of Capital Christian Center. “My father, as a boy, picked cotton.” The pastor has been chairman of the MLK, Jr. Life Celebration for over 27 years. His passion for keeping Dr. King’s dream...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KIFI Local News 8

ISU hosts Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events

Idaho State University will continue its tradition of honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a virtual presentation and a week of service and reflection. The post ISU hosts Martin Luther King, Jr. Day events appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
sltablet.com

Clermont Woman’s Club Spotlights Guest Speakers At Its January Meeting

To kick off the new year, the Clermont Woman’s Club invited Jeff Burke, Water Conservation Coordinator for the City of Clermont to do a presentation at our January meeting. Jeff brought along re-enforcements! Also attending was Adam Swanson, Water Distribution Manager and Joseph Alverez, with Code Enforcement. They spoke about the need for water conversation, the use of reclaimed water and Clermont’s recycling program.
CLERMONT, FL
CBS San Francisco

Omicron Surge Prompts MLK Day Event Revisions, Cancellations Around the Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Outdoor and in-person events organized by the Northern California Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Foundation will be postponed until 2023 because of the potential spread of the omicron variant. Leaders gathered online with community members all weekend to honor the legacy of King and to highlight the relevance his message still holds in the current political climate. “For us, ‘Toward Justice’ has to do with confronting those ills that are determined to counteract the dignity of every human being,” said Aaron Grizzell, executive director of the foundation. “We’re going to spend our entire year in that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

