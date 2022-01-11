Listen to guest speaker at AVA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Martin Luther King Day is quickly approaching and if you’re looking for a way to serve in the first and largest Martin Luther King Day of Service in the nation, which is right here in Philadelphia, there are plenty of ways to lend a hand and your talents to our community. This year is the 27th annual Martin Luther King Day of Service. While every year brings new challenges that may strain us or attempt to pull us apart, it’s a day like Martin Luther King Day that we so fortunately have to bridge our brother and sisterhood and...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO