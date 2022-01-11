Listen to guest speaker at AVA

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – People are spending the holiday weekend reflecting on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
More than 30 area churches held a celebration for the civil rights activist’s life while looking at how people can come together at a time when the pandemic has physically separated people. The event featured music, poem recitals and speakers.
“I’m four generations removed from slavery,” said Pastor Samuel Gordon of Capital Christian Center. “My father, as a boy, picked cotton.”
The pastor has been chairman of the MLK, Jr. Life Celebration for over 27 years.
His passion for keeping Dr. King’s dream...
