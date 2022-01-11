ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

Sign up for January’s Uncorked at AVA

Gillette News Record
 6 days ago

Join Leann Erickson at AVA Art Center for...

www.gillettenewsrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gillette News Record

Learn how to make soy candles at AVA

Angelica Moskaliuk will be teaching how to make soy tower candles at AVA Art Center from 6-7 p.m. Friday. Attendees will get to learn about the process of candle making, choose scent and color for a crystal tower candle.
DESIGN
Gillette News Record

Kids craft day at AVA Jan. 22

Once a month, the AVA Art Center will be doing kids crafts. Kids can drop in between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Jan. 22 for a beaded animals craft.
KIDS
shortgo.co

Art Uncork’d: Lithography with Jim Jereb

The CFD Old West Museum is pleased to announce Art Uncork’d: Lithography with Jim Jereb on Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 5:30pm – 7:30pm. Enjoy an evening of food and drink while learning the technique of lithography. Beginning with some examples and a brief historical overview, participants will then create their own lithographic image on the contemporary polyester plate and will have the opportunity to print onto a variety of papers.
VISUAL ART
allkpop.com

TVXQ's Changmin gears up for January comeback

TVXQ's Changmin will be returning soon. On January 4 at midnight KST, the TVXQ member dropped teaser posters for his upcoming solo comeback. According to the revealed teaser posters, Changmin will be back with his second mini-album 'Devil' on January 13 at 6 PM KST. This marks his first solo comeback since 'Chocolate' in April of 2019.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ava Art Center
Gillette News Record

Kids camp is Monday at Hands on Pottery

The winter camp at Hands On Pottery is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. At the kids camp, each child will create three quality projects. Anything from pottery, glass fusing, candle making and more options are available for children.
KIDS
inkfreenews.com

Sign-Ups Open For Warsaw Library’s Winter Reading Program

Approximately 1,000 children in the community participate in the summer reading program each year at the Warsaw Community Public Library. Patrons of all ages can win prizes for doing something that, hopefully, they already enjoy doing. So what happens when the winter doldrums begin? Christmas break is over, but spring won’t be here for a few more months. Check out the library’s website for directions on how to sign up for the winter reading program.
WARSAW, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
theridgewoodblog.net

6 Budget Friendly Living Room Makeover Ideas

If you are tired of looking at the same living room every day and want to amp it up and bring more life into it, then you need some renovating ideas. However, renovation can be very expensive and not affordable by all, and this is when budget-friendly ideas help you out. With these ideas, you can make the changes you want and still give your room a new touch and feel to it. So keep on reading to learn about the top six budget-friendly ideas and how to carry them out.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SPY

The Best Bioethanol Fireplaces and Pits for Enjoying a Fire, Anywhere

A fireplace can make any home feel like a cozy cabin, but if you live in an apartment, condo, or you don’t have a flue, you might have assumed that owning one would be totally out of reach. But the truth is that there are fireplaces you can safely set up anywhere. The key is to choose the right fuel source, and one of the best options is bioethanol. A bioethanol fireplace can be set up indoors, even in a small apartment. Or, if you want an option for entertaining outdoors, you can invest in a clean-burning outdoor pit. Chemically, bioethanol...
LIFESTYLE
Gillette News Record

Listen to guest speaker at AVA

Ken Schuster will be joining AVA Art Center at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 22 as the guest juror of the 20th annual Art Matters Exhibition. Schuster will discuss his experiences in art and museum culture and curation. He is the director and chief curator at the Bradford Brinton Memorial (renamed the Brinton Museum in 2013) in Big Horn since 1990.
MUSEUMS
SPY

These Versatile Coffee Tables Include a Lift-Up Desktop and Hidden Storage Space

Finding the right coffee table for your living room can be the difference between making the space and breaking the space. The correct choice can be just the finishing touch you’ve been looking for. But what if we told you there are coffee tables which don’t just look great, they also provide functional storage space and a handy place to work at the same time? We are talking about the best lift-top coffee tables. From the outside, lift-top coffee tables appear just like their ‘normal’ coffee table counterparts. However, on closer inspection, you’ll find a couple of noteworthy elements which make...
LIFESTYLE
Gillette News Record

Concentration required for being a page turner

Rich was an enterprising young guy, a rare combination of newly minted engineering professor and musician. He taught engineering at a university, but for fun, he played an absolutely awesome harpsichord. Bach would have given him a standing ovation. Rich and I were quasi-dating, trying delicately to decide whether to...
ENTERTAINMENT
Gillette News Record

Furniture refinishing workshop starts Jan. 21

The smell of paint, gritty sand, and wholesome company will soon return to Cam-plex Central Pavilion. The Northeast Wyoming Furniture Restorers annual furniture rehab and project workshop is set for Jan. 21-30. The pavilion will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the entirety of the event, except the last day, which runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and costs $90 a person.
LIFESTYLE
Gillette News Record

Comedy tour to hit Big Lost Meadery

The brewery comedy tour is continuing at Big Lost this winter with its first event at 8 p.m. Jan. 21. The event is presented by Herron Entertainment, a talent agency that has more than a dozen New York and Los Angeles-based comedians on the road.
ENTERTAINMENT
WRIC - ABC 8News

French press coffee makers are officially back in style

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. French press coffee makers have been considered somewhat old-fashioned in recent years, but now they’re officially back in style.  With a moderate amount of coffee potentially keeping strokes and dementia at bay, it pays to have a quick and easy way of brewing coffee and the […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Gillette News Record

A whirlwind of show: Cam-plex's 2022 touring productions

Paul Storiale said his new position has been like “wrangling cats.”. Starting last August, the new performing arts manager at Cam-plex has had to deal with a lot of change. Trying to schedule events during the new world of travel industry has been, “extremely trying ... a lot of back and forth work and more dates than anything, but we’ve got it,” he said.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy