Water main break causes detour in Leetonia
LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – State Route 344 near Water Street in Leetonia is back open after a water main break.
A detour had been in place due to icy water in the roadway, but the area has since been cleared.
No boil alert is necessary, according to the village.
Only one resident was impacted.
