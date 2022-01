Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England radio personality and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I'm not sure what it is about those of us who live in Maine, but we're a different type of people that you'll find in other parts of the country. We go out of our way to help our neighbors and even complete strangers. Here's a perfect example.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO