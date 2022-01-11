ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

World Bank demands faster G20 debt relief as poor nations squeezed

By Karin Strohecker
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Poorer developing nations are likely to need faster G20 debt relief, the World Bank said on Tuesday, as an increasing number face being squeezed by rising indebtedness and slowing growth.

The pandemic-induced recession in 2020 left half of low-income countries in or at high risk of debt distress, the World Bank said in its latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Debt levels in emerging market and developing economies had risen at the fastest pace in three decades, the report said, and while growth in low income economies is projected to strengthen in 2022 to 4.9% and in 2023 to 5.9%, income per capita is forecast to remain below pre-pandemic levels this year in half of them.

“It is likely that further debt relief will be needed if growth remains subdued and the global community will need to stand ready to provide this in an equitable but efficient way,” the World Bank’s report concluded.

The G20 common framework, launched in November 2020, aims to provide debt relief chiefly through maturity extensions and interest rate reductions for countries eligible for repayment moratoriums under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI).

However, progress has been sluggish.

“The framework needs to provide faster debt relief to be effective — the first country that requested treatment under the Framework made the request in January 2021 and the process has yet to be completed,” the report said.

Formalising implementation with a clear timeline and transparent rules could help speed up the process, while debtor countries ought to implement policies to shore up fiscal frameworks and increase debt transparency, the World Bank said.

High and rising debt levels also meant markets and institutions were increasingly vulnerable to financial stress, especially in countries where weak fiscal positions and high sovereign debt left much less scope for an effective response.

The World Bank highlighted China, where financial stress could trigger a disorderly deleveraging of the property sector here.

“A turbulent deleveraging episode could cause a prolonged downturn in the real estate sector, with significant economy-wide spillovers through lower house prices, reduced household wealth, and plummeting local government revenues,” it said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fortunes of world’s 10 richest men more than doubled in pandemic, Oxfam claims

The fortunes of the world’s 10 richest men – including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates – more than doubled during the pandemic to $1.5 trillion, according to Oxfam. Their soaring profits since the pandemic began has made them six times more wealthy than the world’s poorest 3.1 billion people, the charity said, adding that since March 2020 a new billionaire has been minted almost every day. Meanwhile, 160 million more people have been forced into poverty during the pandemic, Oxfam said, citing numbers from the Forbes 2021 Billionaires List, Credit Suisse’s Global Wealth Databook and the World Bank.It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Group: Tax rich to fund vaccines for poor hit by pandemic

Anti-poverty organization Oxfam called Monday for governments to impose a one-time 99% tax on the world's billionaires and use the money to fund expanded production of vaccines for the poor — part of an effort to combat global inequality widened by the coronavirus pandemic. The ranks of the super-rich have swelled during the pandemic thanks to ample financial stimulus that pumped up stocks, the group said. Meanwhile, poor countries have suffered more than their share from COVID-19 because of unequal access to vaccines, which have mostly gone to rich nations, Oxfam said in a report aimed at informing discussions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Geopolitics in focus, China tech leads EM stocks lower despite policy easing

* China cenbank unexpectedly cuts rates on policy loans. * Russian rouble up, Moscow to hold talks with Germany. * Turkey cenbank expected to hold interest rate on Thursday. Jan 17 (Reuters) - An index of emerging market stocks fell for a third straight session on Monday as China technology and property stocks slipped despite policy easing, and Turkey’s central bank meeting later this week and tensions over Ukraine were in focus.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Relief#Sovereign Debt#Debt Service#Household Debt#G20#The World Bank#Dssi#Framework
Reuters

Euro zone mulls how to make governments respect EU fiscal rules

BRUSSELS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will start a discussion on Monday on how to change the often-broken EU fiscal rules so that governments actually observe them, a euro zone official said. The European Union’s Stability and Growth Pact is meant to stop governments borrowing too much...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China biggest property developer sees bonds slump

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - China's biggest homebuilder by sales, Country Garden, saw its bonds slump on Monday as the country's property crisis showed no sign of letting up. Last week was the worst on record for Country Garden's bonds and fresh falls of up to 17 points on Monday...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Banks’ rate-rise rewards may be bigger than ever

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bank chief executives like JPMorgan’s (JPM.N) Jamie Dimon almost always welcome higher interest rates. But as American and British lenders await tighter monetary policy in 2022, the benefits may be even larger than usual. Investors expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise rates...
MARKETS
Reuters

Explainer: Sri Lanka on the edge as debt burden mounts

COLOMBO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka is facing its most serious financial crisis in years, raising doubts about its ability to pay its creditors. On Tuesday, the island nation will repay $500 million towards an international sovereign bond, the first tranche of a...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World Bank
Country
China
Reuters

Singapore cbank issues guidelines to discourage crypto trading by public

SINGAPORE, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday issued guidelines that limit cryptocurrency trading service providers from promoting their services to the general public, as part of a bid to shield retail investors from potential risks. Singapore is a popular location for cryptocurrency companies due...
CURRENCIES
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

Analysis-With Evergrande debt relief deal, China signals stability trumps austerity

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – If this week’s developments at China’s most indebted property developer are anything to go by, 2022 might see Beijing soften its attempts to purge the sector and make more allowances for economic stability. China Evergrande Group, whose rocky financial situation has roiled Chinese property...
ECONOMY
Reuters

World Bank's Malpass says poor country risks grow as debt relief delayed

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - World Bank President David Malpass on Tuesday called for faster progress on debt relief for developing countries with full participation from China, warning that delays increase risks to their economies from higher interest rates, currency devaluation and food insecurity. Malpass told a news conference that...
CHINA
UN News Centre

COVID-19 variants, rising debt, threaten global economic growth: World Bank

Global growth will slow down over the next two years in the face of “fresh threats” from COVID-19 variants and rising inflation, debt and income inequality, the World Bank said on Tuesday in its latest report. While economic growth experienced a strong rebound in 2021, it is expected...
BUSINESS
BBC

China: Is it burdening poor countries with unsustainable debt?

China has faced criticism for its lending practices to poorer countries, accused of leaving them struggling to repay debts and therefore vulnerable to pressure from Beijing. But that is rejected by China, which accuses some in the West of promoting this narrative to tarnish its image. It says: "There is...
ECONOMY
spglobal.com

Chinese banks face slower loan growth, squeezed margins, credit risk in 2022

Slowing loan growth, slimming margins and rising credit risk will weigh on Chinese banks entering into 2022. Beijing's latest attempts to free up more liquidity for lending are too modest to revive credit growth, which has slowed to its lowest pace in more than 15 years, analysts said. The easing measures, which include lowering banks' required reserve ratio and a 5-basis-point cut to a benchmark interest rate late last year, will also likely keep banks' net interest margins at multiyear lows.
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Greece demands relaxation of EU debt rules

Greece is demanding a relaxation of European debt rules to allow a wave of green investment as Brussels braces for an explosive battle over spending limits. Christos Staikouras, the Greek finance minister, said the new EU debt rulebook must encourage borrowing to fund important infrastructure projects and warned that a failure to make changes may put economic growth at risk.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

China warns west against rapid interest rate rise

China has warned the US and Europe against a rapid rise in interest rates that would “slam on the brakes” of the global recovery from the pandemic. Central banks should maintain the monetary stimulus or risk “serious economic consequences” from the spillover effects with developing markets bearing the brunt.
BUSINESS
Reuters

EU extends minimum price for electrical steel imports

BRUSSELS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The European Union has extended for five years minimum prices for electrical steel from China, Japan, Russia, South Korea and the United States on the basis that producers would otherwise dump it on the EU market. The bloc set three minimum prices for grades of...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy