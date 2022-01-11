ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeyes finish 6th in final AP Top 25 Poll for 2021 season

By The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Georgia is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll , earning their second national title by beating Alabama on Monday night.

The Bulldogs received all 61 first-place votes to be a unanimous No. 1 for the ninth time this season. Georgia’s only other time finishing No. 1 was 1980.

The Tide finished No. 2, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the final rankings for the third time since 2011.

Michigan was No. 3, the Wolverines best final ranking since winning the national championship in 1997 and their first top-10 finish since 2006.

No. 4 Cincinnati, which became the first team from outside the Power Five conferences to reach the playoff, finished with its best final ranking.

As did No. 5 Baylor. The Bears previous best finish in the AP poll was No. 7 in 2014.

Ohio State was No. 6 and Oklahoma State finished seventh. The Cowboys had their best finish in the poll since they were third in 2011.

Former Ohio State standout Mike Doss inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

Notre Dame was eighth, Michigan State was ninth and Oklahoma was 10th, giving the Big 12 three top 10 teams.

For Michigan State, its the Spartans first top-10 finish since a string of three straight from 2013-15. The two Big Ten schools from the state of Michigan last both finished the season ranked in the top 10 in 1999.

Utah was No. 12, BYU was 19th and Utah State was No. 24, marking the first time the Beehive State has had all three of its major college football teams finish the season ranked.

Clemson finished 14th, snapping a string of six straight seasons in which the Tigers were no worse than fourth in the final Top 25.

FINAL AP TOP 25 POLL (JAN. 11)

1 Georgia (14-1)
2 Alabama (13-2)
3 Michigan (12-2)
4 Cincinnati (13-1)
5 Baylor (12-2)
6 Ohio State (11-2)
7 Oklahoma State (12-2)
8 Notre Dame (11-2)
9 Michigan State (11-2)
10 Oklahoma (11-2)
11 Ole Miss (10-3)
12 Utah (10-4)
13 Pittsburgh (11-3)
14 Clemson (10-3)
15 Wake Forest (11-3)
16 Louisiana-Lafayette (13-1)
17 Houston (12-2)
18 Kentucky (10-3)
19 BYU (10-3)
20 N.C. State (9-3)
21 Arkansas (9-4)
22 Oregon (10-4)
23 Iowa (10-4)
24 Utah State (11-3)
25 San Diego State (12-2)

