Lee County, FL

Lee Health addresses ‘drastic increase’ in local COVID cases

By Kyra Shportun
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health continues to report increased COVID-19 case numbers in its hospitals, prompting officials to hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon regarding the surge.

The press conference addressed the “drastic increase in COVID-19 cases in Southwest Florida and its impact on Lee Health’s emergency departments and overall capacity,” Lee Health said in a media release.

As of Tuesday morning, Lee Health was treating 284 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Of those patients, nine of them are being treated at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Lee Health said about 20 to 30 percent of the hospitalized patients show up for reasons other than COVID-19, then test positive. Health officials have previously said they are only testing people who present symptoms of COVID-19 — they are not testing every single patient that comes in to the hospitals.

Twenty-nine of the 284 patients at Lee Health with COVID-19 are in the ICU.

Lee Health’s hospital census was at 93 percent of staffed operational bed capacity on Tuesday morning.

The hospital system’s emergency departments saw 1,063 patients on Monday. Prior to the Omicron surge, Lee Health’s emergency departments were averaging about 900 patients per day.

Lee Convenient Care centers saw 512 patients on Monday, and were averaging about 360 patients before the Omicron surge.

Lee Health expects to the peak of the Omicron surge to hit within the next few weeks.

Fort Myers, FL
