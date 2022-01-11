Scientists use Summit supercomputer, deep learning to predict protein functions at genome scale
By Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Phys.org
5 days ago
A team of scientists led by the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Georgia Institute of Technology is using supercomputing and revolutionary deep learning tools to predict the structures and roles of thousands of proteins with unknown functions. Their deep learning-driven approaches infer protein structure and...
Every infection provides a chance for the virus to mutate, and omicron has an edge over its predecessors: It spreads way faster despite emerging on a planet with a stronger patchwork of immunity from vaccines and prior illness.
A 4 billion-year-old meteorite from Mars that caused a splash here on Earth decades ago contains no evidence of ancient, primitive Martian life after all, scientists reported Thursday. In 1996, a NASA-led team announced that organic compounds in the rock appeared to have been left by living creatures. Other scientists were skeptical and researchers chipped […]
A University of California Riverside (UCR) astronomer and a group of eagle-eyed citizen scientists have discovered a giant gas planet hidden from view by typical stargazing tools. The planet, TOI-2180 b, has the same diameter as Jupiter, but is nearly three times more massive. Researchers also believe it contains 105...
One of the oldest known Homo sapiens fossils may be more than 35,000 years older than previously thought, according to a study on Wednesday that used volcanic ash to date the find. Kibish Omo I, first unearthed in Ethiopia in 1967, contained only bone and skull fragments which were difficult...
Addressing one of the most profoundly unanswered questions in biology, a Rutgers-led team has discovered the structures of proteins that may be responsible for the origins of life in the primordial soup of ancient Earth. The study appears in the journal Science Advances. The researchers explored how primitive life may...
A study published by researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago describes a new method for analyzing pyroptosis—the process of cell death that is usually caused by infections and results in excess inflammation in the body—and shows that process, long thought to be irreversible once initiated, can in fact be halted and controlled.
Marine life hitching a ride on ocean-crossing ships poses a threat to Antarctica's pristine ecosystems, with the potential for invasive species to arrive from almost anywhere across the globe, say the authors of a new study. New research by the University of Cambridge and the British Antarctic Survey has traced...
(Nanowerk News) Light–matter interactions form the basis of many important technologies, including lasers, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and atomic clocks. However, usual computational approaches for modeling such interactions have limited usefulness and capability. Now, researchers from Japan have developed a technique that overcomes these limitations. In a study published in...
A digital illustration of an immune cell attacking a cancer cell. When battling an infection or a disease, immune cells may strategically pop to release signalling chemicals, but this process can be reversed, researchers found. Deposit PhotosCells may back out of self-destruction, posing one way they can manage their own functions.
Scientists using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) made a rare detection of a likely stellar flyby event in the Z Canis Majoris (Z CMa) star system. An intruder object—not bound to the system—came in close proximity to and interacted with the environment surrounding the binary protostar, causing the formation of chaotic, stretched-out streams of dust and gas in the disk surrounding it.
In the quest for new treatments for COVID-19, a team led by researchers at UC San Francisco has identified a new potential drug target that may block infection by SARS-CoV-2. The protein, called BRD2, regulates the ACE2 receptor, which the novel coronavirus relies on to gain entry to its host's cells.
Planetary-scale engineering schemes designed to cool Earth's surface and lessen the impact of global heating are potentially dangerous and should be blocked by governments, more than 60 policy experts and scientists said on Monday. The world's nations have committed to capping the rise in Earth's surface temperature to 1.5C above mid-19th century levels, but UN-backed scientists have said that threshold will be breached, possibly within a decade.
RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) play an essential role in regulating the function of RNAs in a cellular context, but our ability to control RBP activity in time and space is limited. Here, we describe the engineering of LicV, a photoswitchable RBP that binds to a specific RNA sequence in response to blue light irradiation. When fused to various RNA effectors, LicV allows for optogenetic control of RNA localization, splicing, translation and stability in cell culture. Furthermore, LicV-assisted CRISPR"“Cas systems allow for efficient and tunable photoswitchable regulation of transcription and genomic locus labeling. These data demonstrate that the photoswitchable RBP LicV can serve as a programmable scaffold for the spatiotemporal control of synthetic RNA effectors.
MIT physicists and colleagues have discovered the "secret sauce" behind some of the exotic properties of a new quantum material that has transfixed physicists due to those properties, which include superconductivity. Although theorists had predicted the reason for the unusual properties of the material, known as a kagome metal, this is the first time that the phenomenon behind those properties has been observed in the laboratory.
Edited by Günter Wagner, Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, Yale University, New Haven, CT; received May 25, 2021; accepted November 11, 2021. Fitness functions map biological sequences to a scalar property of interest. Accurate estimation of these functions yields biological insight and sets the foundation for model-based sequence design. However, the fitness datasets available to learn these functions are typically small relative to the large combinatorial space of sequences; characterizing how much data are needed for accurate estimation remains an open problem. There is a growing body of evidence demonstrating that empirical fitness functions display substantial sparsity when represented in terms of epistatic interactions. Moreover, the theory of Compressed Sensing provides scaling laws for the number of samples required to exactly recover a sparse function. Motivated by these results, we develop a framework to study the sparsity of fitness functions sampled from a generalization of the NK model, a widely used random field model of fitness functions. In particular, we present results that allow us to test the effect of the Generalized NK (GNK) model’s interpretable parameters—sequence length, alphabet size, and assumed interactions between sequence positions—on the sparsity of fitness functions sampled from the model and, consequently, the number of measurements required to exactly recover these functions. We validate our framework by demonstrating that GNK models with parameters set according to structural considerations can be used to accurately approximate the number of samples required to recover two empirical protein fitness functions and an RNA fitness function. In addition, we show that these GNK models identify important higher-order epistatic interactions in the empirical fitness functions using only structural information.
It is well known that signal peptides (SPs) occur in both eukaryotes and prokaryotes. A less well known fact is that there are several types of SPs in prokaryotes (both Bacteria and Archaea). There are two types of translocons (protein translocation channels) and three types of signal peptidases (the enzymes responsible for cleaving the SP from the rest of the protein).
Florida Tech professor emeritus Martin Glicksman's latest metals/materials science research has implications for the metal casting industry, but it also has a profound personal connection inspired by two late colleagues. Glicksman's research, "Surface Laplacian of interfacial thermochemical potential: itsrole in solid-liquid pattern formation," was published in the November edition of...
