Our Pale Blue Dot has produced a wealth of fascinating new stories the past few days –from when Earth had two moons to a major discovery in Antarctica’s seas. Why are NASA Spaceships Exploring the Deepest Oceans on Earth –“Could our understanding of the deep ocean help unlock the mysteries of outer space? Nasa’s space mission is leading us to unexplored depths of our own planet. Our oceans cover more than 70% of the Earth’s surface, but over 80% of them remain unexplored. In fact, it is often claimed that we know more about the surface of Mars and the Moon than about the ocean floor on our own planet.” reports BBC Future.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 20 HOURS AGO