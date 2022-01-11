ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed should run down balance sheet 'earlier rather than later' - George

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jU8Mz_0diXJruL00

Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should begin to reduce its holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities accumulated during the pandemic in the not too distant future, Kansas City Fed President Esther George said on Tuesday, the latest policymaker to urge a swifter runoff of its balance sheet than during the last tightening cycle.

"My own preference would be to opt for running down the balance sheet earlier rather than later as we plot a path for removing monetary accommodation," George said in prepared remarks to a virtual event hosted by Central Exchange, a women's organization.

She said that with inflation running at close to a 40-year high, strong demand, and apparent labor market tightness, the Fed's current "very accommodative" stance of monetary policy was out of sync with the economic outlook.

Over the past month, the U.S. central bank has swiftly changed course in the face of inflation way above its 2% goal, and is now forecasting an interest rate liftoff sooner and at a more rapid pace than before. Policymakers currently see the need for three interest rate rises this year. The benchmark overnight lending rate has hovered just above zero since March 2020.

It is also accelerating the reduction of its bond buying program to phase out the purchases by March as it removes extra stimulus put in place to nurse the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The next step is when and how to reduce the Fed's balance sheet which has more than doubled from $4.1 trillion to more than $8.7 trillion over the past two years. George noted that raising interest rates while maintaining a large balance sheet could flatten the yield curve and encourage greater risk-taking in financial markets.

Earlier on Tuesday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said high inflation and a strong economy warrant a rapid rundown of Fed asset holdings to draw excess cash out of the financial system as he advocated completing the process in a couple of years. He also said the Fed may have to raise interest rates at least three times this year, beginning as soon as March.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Interest Rates#U S Federal Reserve#U S Treasury Bonds#The U S Federal Reserve#U S Treasury#Kansas City Fed#Central Exchange#The U S Central Bank#Atlanta Fed
AFP

Top Fed official sees US inflation slowing as supply issues resolve

The wave of US price increases that have battered consumers in recent months should slow this year, as supply and transportation issues are resolved, a top Federal Reserve official said Friday. While he expects the supply snags to gradually resolve, the Fed official cautioned that the pandemic is unprecedented and the Omicron variant wave continues to pose challenges to businesses and households.
BUSINESS
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
FXStreet.com

Fed's Waller: Could start shrinking Fed balance sheet by summer

Federal Reserve's Christopher Waller said three hikes in 2022 are still a good baseline but he said if inflation stays high there could be four or even five hikes. Could also allow the balance sheet to run off earlier. Doesn't favour 50bps Fed hike in March. Could start shrinking Fed...
BUSINESS
Investor's Business Daily

Fed Balance Sheet May Shrink By $100 Billion A Month, Adding To Stock Market Risk

The Federal Reserve gave the stock market a jolt on Jan. 5 when minutes from the December meeting revealed a consensus that Covid-era asset purchases should unwind sooner and at a faster pace than they did after the last crisis. Now, as the major indexes recover, a key question is whether there will be further shocks in the next few months as the Fed spells out its plan for shrinking its balance sheet.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

This isn’t your father’s 7% inflation rate

Consumer price inflation in December, at 7%, was last this high in the summer of 1982. That’s about all the two periods have in common. Today, the inflation rate is on the rise. Back then, it was falling. It had peaked at 14.8% in 1980, while Jimmy Carter was still president and the Iranian revolution had pushed up oil prices. Core inflation that year reached 13.6%.
BUSINESS
1027wbow.com

Fed’s Mester says she supports reducing balance sheet as fast as feasible

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Now that the U.S. economy is in a stronger place, Federal Reserve officials should reduce the central bank’s bond holdings as quickly as they can without disrupting financial markets, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Wednesday. Mester said she wants the Fed to look at using...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

The Fed’s Balance Sheet: When Will It Shrink, and by How Much?

The outlook for U.S. monetary policy has shifted significantly in recent months. Inflation remains well-above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, while the labor market recovery has continued at a much stronger pace than occurred in the 2010s expansion. A more robust recovery in output, employment and prices in this cycle has translated into a much quicker pivot from the Federal Reserve on monetary policy. Markets are increasingly priced for the first fed funds rate hike in March, and our forecast agrees with this view. Several more rate hikes later this year and in 2023 appear likely.
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Don't freak out about the Fed's big balance sheet

With the U.S. Federal Reserve on track to complete its asset purchase program in March and start raising interest rates soon thereafter, attention has turned to the next step in the monetary tightening process: reducing the central bank's holdings of more than $8 trillion in Treasury and mortgage-backed securities. For...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Fed's Powell: We Will Reduce Balance Sheet Sooner and Faster Than Last Time

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials will likely move sooner and faster when reducing the central bank's nearly $9 trillion balance sheet than it has during previous tightening cycles, but no final decisions have been made, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday. "The economy is in a completely different...
U.S. POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Fed balance sheet drawdown coming, says Powell at confirmation hearing

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Federal Reserve officials will likely move sooner and faster when reducing the central bank’s nearly $9 trillion balance sheet than it has during previous tightening cycles, but no final decisions have been made, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday. “The economy is in a...
U.S. POLITICS
NBC Miami

UBS Says the Fed Is Likely Behind the Curve in Shrinking Its Balance Sheet

The Federal Reserve is behind the curve when it comes to shrinking the balance sheet, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Kelvin Tay. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that he expects a series of interest rate hikes this year, along with other reductions in the extraordinary help the Fed has provided during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy