ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Surging infections force Finland's local authorities to prioritise

By Anne Kauranen
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dajfT_0diXJoVO00
Pupils arrive at the Kirsti primary school as it reopens after after eight weeks of lockdown due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) spread in the country, in Espoo, Finland May 14, 2020. Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via REUTERS

HELSINKI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Surging coronavirus infections are forcing local authorities in Finland to stray from the government's COVID-19 strategy based on mass testing, tracking and isolation.

Helsinki and neighbouring cities recommend that people with a mild infection do not get an official test as the waiting time can now be days, city mayors and Helsinki hospital district said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"The hospital district and cities have had to prioritise having workforce in hospital care and inoculation," strategy director Pasi Pohjola from the health ministry told Reuters.

Finland's minister in charge of the COVID response, Krista Kiuru, warned on Friday that long COVID could become Finland's largest chronic disease and that children were also at risk. L1N2TN0X3

She added she feared returning to school was not safe and called for local authorities to implement strict quarantines at schools in which one pupil's COVID infection would result in quarantine for the entire exposed class.

But Sanna Isosomppi, Helsinki's chief epidemiologist, told Reuters the capital region's municipalities were not going to follow the minister's advice.

"It would be disproportionate to implement large-scale quarantines at schools when they have not been a high-risk environment to begin with," Isosomppi said.

"Mandating quarantines is no longer an effective way to control the epidemic," Isosomppi said.

For more than a year, the government's main strategy to counter the pandemic has been to test and trace infections throughout society, but this week local authorities began to openly rebel against the measures.

"Tracing infections has lost its effectiveness due to delays in testing and in contacting the patients," they said in a statement.

Helsinki and 11 other municipalities in the capital region had already said on Monday that they were giving up on mandating quarantines on infected patients in most cases, focusing their efforts only at health care units and elderly care units.

Instead, authorities recommended anyone with symptoms, including children, to remain at home on voluntary basis.

Last week, Isosomppi and nine other leading Finnish infection specialists published an open letter against a plan proposed by Kiuru's ministry to reintroduce school closures and going back to remote learning.

Finland's government was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Additional reporting by Essi Lehto; Editing by Alison Williams and Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
wibqam.com

Finland’s local authorities rebel against school quarantine measures

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Finland’s local authorities have refused to implement strict isolation measures to stem coronavirus infections in schools despite advice from the government, with test and trace capacity already overwhelmed by the fast-spreading Omicron variant. Finland’s minister in charge of the COVID response, Krista Kiuru, warned https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-finland-long-covid-idUSKBN2JH14W...
WORLD
The Independent

Czech doctors and nurses allowed to keep working even if they have Covid, government says

Doctors and nurses in the Czech Republic who are infected with Covid-19 will be allowed to keep working, the health ministry said on Friday.The rule will apply to all essential healthcare workers and social service personnel who test positive but do not show symptoms. The plan is less ambitious than previously signalled by the government, which had said it was considering including emergency services, police and energy industry workers in the terms.The move by the Czech Republic was the latest easing of restrictions in Europe, where countries are looking for ways to keep services running as the Omicron variant drives...
HEALTH SERVICES
AFP

Australia's Omicron surge drives infections record, testing rush

Australia reported a record daily tally of nearly 50,000 Covid-19 cases Tuesday as the Omicron variant raced through the population and sent people scrambling for tests. While the Omicron surge has apparently left relatively few dangerously ill, it has driven a rush on increasingly scarce self-administered rapid antigen kits and created hours-long queues at centres providing more reliable PCR tests. Australia had successfully suppressed infections for much of the pandemic through border closures and aggressive testing and tracing. But an earlier wave fuelled by the Delta variant dashed zero-Covid ambitions in much of the country, including the major cities Sydney and Melbourne.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Bulgaria Tightens Arrival Conditions as COVID Infections Surge

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria will require almost all travellers from the European Union to have a negative PCR coronavirus test prior to entry along with a valid COVID certificate, starting on Friday, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The measure is aimed at limiting the spread of the Omicron coronavirus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Krista Kiuru
Reuters

Polish COVID advisers quit over lack of science influence on policy

WARSAW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Thirteen of the 17 members of Poland's Medical Council advising the prime minister on COVID-19 resigned on Friday, condemning what they said was a lack of scientific influence on policy. Even with one of the world's highest per capita death rates, Poland has introduced much...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Cambodia launches 4th round of COVID-19 vaccinations

Cambodia on Friday began a fourth round of vaccinations against the coronavirus in response to the omicron variant, with high-risk groups being among the first to receive the additional boosters.Frontline medical staff and members of the armed forces were among those lining up at hospitals and clinics. Government ministers, including Prime Minister Hun Sen also received booster doses on Friday.Hun Sen has appealed to all Cambodian people to get fully vaccinated, including a booster, saying on his Facebook page that it is the only way to make sure to keep their families and communities safe from COVID-19. A...
WORLD
The Independent

Omicron exposes inflexibility of Europe's public hospitals

A World Health Organization official warned last week of a “closing window of opportunity” for European countries to prevent their health care systems from being overwhelmed as the omicron variant produces near-vertical growth in coronavirus infections. In France, Britain and Spain, nations with comparatively strong national health programs, that window may already be closed.The director of an intensive care unit at a hospital in Strasbourg is turning patients away. A surgeon at a London hospital describes a critical delay in a man's cancer diagnosis. Spain is seeing its determination to prevent a system collapse tested as omicron keeps medical...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infectious Diseases#Coronavirus Infections#Elderly Care#Helsinki#Covid#L1n2tn0x3
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has the Most COVID-19 Deaths in the World

Since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019-early 2020, there have been over 274 million confirmed cases worldwide, and over 5.3 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low.  When the worldwide death figure crossed 5 million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

UK to send door-to-door vaccine teams to homes of unvaccinated

Over 122,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the UK last Friday alone – another daily record since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the latest reports, British government authorities are mulling the idea of sending nurses to people’s homes as a way to avoid new restrictive measures and to deliver vaccines to rural areas where vaccination centers might be less accessible.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Mail

A THIRD of people who catch Covid may still be infectious after five days, study claims as nurses call for NHS staff to be exempt from No10's new self-isolation rules

A third of people who catch Covid may still be infectious after five days, according to a study that illustrates the gamble ministers face in cutting the self-isolation time. University of Exeter experts warned it meant a 'potential risk of onward transmission', given that tens of thousands of Brits are currently testing positive every day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Daily Covid cases at lowest level for a month as Omicron infections ‘plateau’ in parts of UK

The UK has reported its lowest daily number of new coronavirus cases in the past month.A total of 81,713 Covid cases were recorded within a 24-hour period up to 9am on Saturday– the lowest daily level since 15 December.Another 287 people died within 28 days of a positive Covid test – bringing the total to 151,899 since the beginning of the pandemic, figures from the government show. Separate data published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 176,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.The number of deaths have fallen on each...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: UK reports 99,652 infections and 270 deaths

The rate of spread of Covid could be slowing, figures suggest, with a drop of nearly 10,000 new one-day infections.Another 99,652 people have been found to be infected with Covid-19 in the UK in 24 hours, according to government statistics.That was down compared with the 109,133 new infections recorded in the previous 24 hours but it brings the total number of infections to 15,066,395 – nearly one in four of the UK population.And another 270 people have died within 28 days of a positive test, according to government statistics – a fall compared with the 335 deaths reported on Thursday.Over...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Economy surged ahead of Omicron outbreak

The UK’s economy was showing signs of leaving the pandemic behind it in November, before the Omicron variant of Covid-19 ripped through the country.During the month, gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of all goods and services that were produced – rose by 0.9%.It was considerably ahead of the 0.4% that had been predicted by analysts, according to an average compiled by Pantheon Macroeconomics.The surge pushed GDP back above its pre-pandemic levels for the first time, the Office for National Statistics said.GDP grew 0.9% in November and is now 0.7% above its pre-pandemic peak.Services grew 0.7% (1.3% above), manufacturing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy