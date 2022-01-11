Browns mock draft watch: CBS Sports picks WR

It maybe bad new for most, but the Cleveland Browns are officially in draft season and I am very excited for who may become the next future star in Cleveland. The Browns appear to have hit the last draft out of the park with Greg Newsome and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah making immediate impacts in a positive fashion and this draft will hopefully yield the same.

We mentioned that the Browns went hard on the defense drafting a cornerback in in the first round and an outside linebacker in the second, but the focus on the 2022 NFL Draft may be more towards the offensive side and our friends at CBS Sports has an Ohio State receiver etched to Cleveland.

With the 13th pick, the Cleveland Browns select Chris Olave

With the 13th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns select Chris Olave, wide receiver out of Ohio State. The common word used to describe Olave is smooth and it’s still true. Olave is an elite route-runner and number one level athleticism.

The CBS Sports mock draft shared some of the same thoughts as I stating the following:

“Olave is silky smooth when attempting to get open and is quietly an awesome wideout in contested-catch situations.”

Chris Olave is arguably the best receiver in this class and would have likely been an early-round selection had he declared after last season. This is a guy that fits the age guardrail and can make an immediate impact.

Does the position fit?

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

We have previously discussed that wide receiver may not be the most pressing need, but there is also the potential for some major turnover in that position room. We have already seen the expected best receiver in Odell Beckham leave and we maybe looking at the last season for Jarvis Landry in Cleveland as well.

Jarvis Landry isn’t bad and is actually good, but does his production match his high price considering he is the second highest paid Cleveland Brown? This is a question that the Cleveland front office will have to answer this off-season.

We saw Landry’s production take a dip last season and that dip has continued into 2021. Even if Landry remains with the Browns, it would be foolish for Cleveland to look away from such a talented receiver between picks 10 and 15.

Who went before? And who is left?

In this mock draft, Garrett Wilson, who is Olave’s teammate was the first receiver off the board right before the Browns selection at #12 to the Minnesota Vikings. The next receiver off the board is at #15 to the New Orleans Saints in Alabama speedster in Jameson Williams, we then see Treylon Burks get selected at #24, Drake London at #25 and David Bell at #27.

I’m going to be honest, but if Wilson and Olave are off the board, I would be looking long and hard at David Bell. The Purdue wide receiver has insane production with 22 career offensive touchdowns in his career. Bell had the offense on his back despite facing double teams and bracket coverages on a consistent basis. He also falls within the age guardrail.

Another position commonly mocked to the Browns are outside linebackers and in this scenario, Nakobe Dean is already off the board, but Michigan edge rusher, David Ojabo doesn’t leave the board until #21. Ojabo isn’t someone I have the urge to pull the trigger on, but he does have the athleticism and potential to be an intriuging player.