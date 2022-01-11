ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns mock draft watch: CBS Sports picks WR

By Josh Keatley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44sXXt_0diXItda00

It maybe bad new for most, but the Cleveland Browns are officially in draft season and I am very excited for who may become the next future star in Cleveland. The Browns appear to have hit the last draft out of the park with Greg Newsome and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah making immediate impacts in a positive fashion and this draft will hopefully yield the same.

We mentioned that the Browns went hard on the defense drafting a cornerback in in the first round and an outside linebacker in the second, but the focus on the 2022 NFL Draft may be more towards the offensive side and our friends at CBS Sports has an Ohio State receiver etched to Cleveland.

With the 13th pick, the Cleveland Browns select Chris Olave

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K2Es1_0diXItda00

With the 13th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns select Chris Olave, wide receiver out of Ohio State. The common word used to describe Olave is smooth and it’s still true. Olave is an elite route-runner and number one level athleticism.

The CBS Sports mock draft shared some of the same thoughts as I stating the following:

“Olave is silky smooth when attempting to get open and is quietly an awesome wideout in contested-catch situations.”

Chris Olave is arguably the best receiver in this class and would have likely been an early-round selection had he declared after last season. This is a guy that fits the age guardrail and can make an immediate impact.

Does the position fit?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V2bVB_0diXItda00
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

We have previously discussed that wide receiver may not be the most pressing need, but there is also the potential for some major turnover in that position room. We have already seen the expected best receiver in Odell Beckham leave and we maybe looking at the last season for Jarvis Landry in Cleveland as well.

Jarvis Landry isn’t bad and is actually good, but does his production match his high price considering he is the second highest paid Cleveland Brown? This is a question that the Cleveland front office will have to answer this off-season.

We saw Landry’s production take a dip last season and that dip has continued into 2021. Even if Landry remains with the Browns, it would be foolish for Cleveland to look away from such a talented receiver between picks 10 and 15.

Who went before? And who is left?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZrLvS_0diXItda00

In this mock draft, Garrett Wilson, who is Olave’s teammate was the first receiver off the board right before the Browns selection at #12 to the Minnesota Vikings. The next receiver off the board is at #15 to the New Orleans Saints in Alabama speedster in Jameson Williams, we then see Treylon Burks get selected at #24, Drake London at #25 and David Bell at #27.

I’m going to be honest, but if Wilson and Olave are off the board, I would be looking long and hard at David Bell. The Purdue wide receiver has insane production with 22 career offensive touchdowns in his career. Bell had the offense on his back despite facing double teams and bracket coverages on a consistent basis. He also falls within the age guardrail.

Another position commonly mocked to the Browns are outside linebackers and in this scenario, Nakobe Dean is already off the board, but Michigan edge rusher, David Ojabo doesn’t leave the board until #21. Ojabo isn’t someone I have the urge to pull the trigger on, but he does have the athleticism and potential to be an intriuging player.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

3 Browns Who Most Likely Played Their Final Game In Cleveland

Obviously, the Cleveland Browns 2021 season didn’t go as expected. The organization performed well under expectations and missed the postseason. That being said, fans should expect there to be significant changes this offseason. It’s always difficult to see players leave, especially ones that have become fan favorites. However,...
NFL
FanSided

5 QBs and whether or not the Browns should trade for them

These are four quarterbacks the Cleveland Browns should consider avoiding. The Cleveland Browns had an utterly disappointing year in 2021, that’s not up for debate. Injuries, poor play, bad coaching, especially bad play-calling all helped to sink the team in 2021. That doesn’t even include the drama that came with the team this year, drama that was unavoidable knowing that Odell Beckham Jr. causes it wherever he goes. All that drama, poor performances, and an overall rotten year have led some to think about moving on from Baker Mayfield.
NFL
FanSided

Mitch Trubisky would fit into Cleveland Browns’ existing QB room

The Cleveland Browns are saying, for now, that the organization will move forward with Baker Mayfield, which is exactly what they’re supposed to do seeing how they don’t have anyone else. I’ve recently looked at some backup quarterback names to push incumbent Baker Mayfield, and Mitch Trubisky was...
NFL
FanSided

1 reason to be excited about every team on the Browns 2022 schedule

One reason to be excited for every Cleveland Browns opponent in 2022. The Cleveland Browns know who they’re playing and where they’re playing in 2022 but not when. It kind of makes the whole schedule release thing pretty anti-climatic, no? The Browns know who they have on their schedule but they don’t know who’s going to be on their roster or the roster of their opposition.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Alabama State
WKYC

Cleveland Browns will pick 13th in 2022 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns entered Week 18 of the NFL season with several possibilities for where their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft might land. But when all was said in done, Cleveland ultimately exited the weekend the way it entered it, with the No. 13 overall pick in this year's draft.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Browns coach responds to reports of tension with Baker Mayfield

During the final month of the regular season, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield twice took aim at Kevin Stefanski’s play calling. That, coupled with the team’s 8-9 finish, led to rampant speculation that trouble was brewing between the two. However, the exit meeting between Stefanski and Mayfield reportedly...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jarvis Landry gets real on Browns missing playoffs

The Cleveland Browns snapped their 17-year playoff absence last season. Then, they got right back to work on starting a new one. Cleveland fell apart down the stretch of the regular season, suffering a three-game skid before Week 18 and being eliminated from the playoffs entering the final week. Myles...
NFL
Dawgs By Nature

Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (1/15/22)

How Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Cowboys’ Micah Parsons compared in their rookie seasons (cleveland.com) - Last week, Browns rookie cornerback Greg Newsome II made a bold declaration about fellow Cleveland rookie, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. “I think he played tremendous,” Newsome said. “Honestly, if he does not get that injury, I think we are having a debate of who is going to win Defensive Rookie of the Year between him and (Cowboys LB) Micah Parsons. He was playing unbelievable before the injury, and he was playing great after the injury, as well.”
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Christian Williams
Person
Garrett Wilson
Person
Chris Olave
FanSided

Nick Chubb was an All-Pro no matter what the voters decided

The All-Pro votes snubbed Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb. The All-Pro votes were counted and those responsible decreed with a unifying vote that Jonathan Taylor was the first-team All-Pro running back. That meant that….no one…actually, was the second-team running back. That’s right, Taylor was the only running back to get a vote and therefore was the only running back on the All-Pro squad, which in itself was a slap in the face to Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Andrew Berry’s 3 Most Important Decisions Of 2022 Offseason

Andrew Berry tends to set and attack serious priorities each offseason. Back in 2020, the Cleveland Browns GM rebuilt the offense and put the league on notice the team would contend. And heading into 2021, the defense had a completely new look, with 8 new starters from free agency and...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Vikings#American Football#Wr#The Cleveland Browns#Ohio State#Mroh1o
Cleveland.com

Draft a QB this year as another option with Baker Mayfield: The Mayfield Matrix Carson Wentz Option

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns took Baker Mayfield No. 1 in the 2018 NFL Draft and haven’t picked a quarterback since, a reasonable strategy while leaning into Mayfield and addressing other roster needs. In 2022, the Browns should strongly consider taking a potential future backup QB in the later rounds of the draft. But this scenario in The Mayfield Matrix has the Browns taking a quarterback higher, like in the second round with their pick at No. 45, as a potential viable alternative to Mayfield.
NFL
FanSided

Potential Falcons blockbuster trade solves all Cleveland Browns problems

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski’s No. 1 priority this offseason is to figure out what the heck happened to his offense last season. A blue moon must be settling over Parma, because a potential blockbuster is there for the taking with the Atlanta Falcons amid their reported willingness to deal wide receiver Calvin Ridley this offseason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First the Browns, then the Bengals: The Lions are next in line to snap long postseason droughts

NFL teams like to come up with social media hashtags for each individual season. I’ve got a suggestion for the Detroit Lions for 2022. The first weekend of the playoffs proved that anything can happen. The way the Lions finished the 2021 season indicates they can make their own “anything” destiny. The path for the Lions to snap what is now the NFL’s longest playoff victory drought is right there for the taking.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

66K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy