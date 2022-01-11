ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome County, ID

ROAD WORK: U.S. 93 in Jerome County at Rail Road Crossing (Jan 11)

By Benito Baeza
 6 days ago
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Work on a railroad crossing in Jerome County has been pushed back to today (Jan.11) on U.S. Highway 93. The Idaho Transportation...

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

