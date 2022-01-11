ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Mother gives birth in used car dealership with help from co-workers

By Nexstar Media Wire, Carly Moore
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TOyHR_0diXI9Yl00

LAKEWOOD, Colo. ( KDVR ) – An expectant mother’s co-workers at a used-car dealership jumped in to help when she suddenly started labor three weeks early.

Jalisha Maxey-Deveraux went into labor in the bathroom of the CarHop Auto Sales Office in Lakewood, Colorado. The second-time mom was about to leave work to go to a baby shower, but the baby couldn’t wait.

“Never in a million years, felt like it was a movie,” Maxey-Deveraux said. “I called my husband. ‘I think that these are real contractions at this point; they’re not Braxton Hicks anymore.’”

It was then that her co-workers unexpectedly became part of her birth story.

23-year-old bystander rescues 2 kids from icy pond; deputies revive 3rd with CPR

“She was definitely having a contraction,” said Libbie Roan, the dealership’s manager. “I knocked on the door and asked if she was okay. She was like, ‘Yeah, I think I might be in labor’ and I was like ‘OK’!”

“We didn’t have any towels. … We’re a business, we were not in the business of babies,” Roan said. “So we didn’t have a whole lot of supplies.”

“There’s a lot of screaming and a lot of … I don’t want to say anger … but pain going on,” sales representative Jacob Cloutier said. “A lot of it, on my end, was just remaining calm, trying to keep her calm and trying to keep her breathing.”

“The West Metro Fire Department showed up, after I had caught the baby,” said Cloutier, who was able to draw on the experience of his son’s birth to help Maxey-Deveraux deliver her daughter. “I’m just very grateful that there were no complications.”

Starbucks workers in 9 cities looking to unionize

Baby Jhersi weighs only 5 lbs. 9 oz., but she’s healthy. Back at home on maternity leave, Maxey-Deveraux is thankful for her co-workers.

“[Cloutier] stood up and did what he had to do and helped me out and I really appreciate it because I don’t know if she would have been OK if he hadn’t,” Maxey-Deveraux said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Lakewood, CO
Cars
City
Lakewood, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Cars#Car Dealership#Vehicles#Kdvr#Auto Sales Office#Cpr
WKRN News 2

Woman pushed onto subway tracks, killed by train at Times Square station; suspect shouts ‘I am god’ in custody

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police said Simon Martial turned himself in shortly after pushing a woman onto the subway tracks at the Times Square station, leading to her death. The incident happened on the southbound R train platform at Broadway and 42nd Street just after 9:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Officers found 40-year-old […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Starbucks
WKRN News 2

Woman dead after shooting at Memphis Walgreens, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a gunman after they say a woman was shot at a Walgreens in Parkway Village on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened before 1 p.m. at the Walgreens at 3177 South Perkins. A female victim was shot and transported to Regional One in critical condition where […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy