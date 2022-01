(Undated) – The fall in gas prices appears to have come to an end. According to the latest information from GasBuddy.com, for the first time in months, the national average gas price has risen, climbing 1.5 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.29 per gallon. GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick DeHaan, says the news for the coming year is not exactly “good.” He says 2022 may bring more sharp increases to gas prices. A national average of $4 per gallon is possible this spring, largely due to pandemic recovery and rising demand. GasBuddy expects the 2022 yearly national average gas price will rise from 2021’s $3.02 to $3.41 per gallon. The current average in Illinois is currently $3.32 a gallon. It’s $3.04 in Indiana.

TRAFFIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO