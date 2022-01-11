ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Megadeth and Lamb of God coming to the Cajundome in April

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rSKNd_0diXH1Sk00

Megadeth and Lamb of God are coming to the Cajundome in April.

The metal bands will perform with special guests Trivium and In Flames on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10:00 am.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can go online to livenation.com , cajundome.com or by visiting the Cajundome Box Office.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
940wfaw.com

Megadeth, Lamb of God Add Dates To North American Tour

Megadeth and Lamb of God have added another North American leg to their co-headlining Metal Tour of the Year. The new dates begin on April 9th in Las Vegas and run through May 15th in Allentown, PA with special guests Trivium and In Flames. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (January 14th).
ROCK MUSIC
zumic.com

Megadeth and Lamb of God Plot 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

Megadeth and Lamb of God have added 2022 co-headlining tour dates with Trivium and In Flames also on the bill. Billed as The Metal Tour Of The Year, the four bands will make stops at large-scale venues across the US and Canada in April and May. The tour was originally scheduled for 2020, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the tour resumed with Hatebreed replacing In Flames on the lineup.
MUSIC
bravewords.com

MEGADETH & LAMB OF GOD Announce Second Leg Of "The Metal Tour Of The Year" With Special Guests TRIVIUM And IN FLAMES

Following the enormous success of their 2021 co-headline US tour, metal titans Megadeth and Lamb Of God have today announced the second US run of their aptly named Metal Tour Of The Year. Joining them will be special guests Trivium and In Flames. Tickets for the second leg of The Metal Tour Of The Year, produced by Live Nation, will go on general sale at 10 AM, local time on Friday, January 14 from MetalTourOfTheYear.com.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cajundome#The Cajundome Box Office#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
Classic Rock Q107

Megadeth and Lamb of God Share New ‘Metal Tour of the Year’ Dates

Megadeth and Lamb of God have announced another North American leg of their co-headlining "Metal Tour of the Year," with support from Trivium and In Flames. The second leg of the heavy metal road show kicks off on April 9 in Las Vegas and runs through May 15 in Allentown, Penn. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can find more ticketing information at the Metal Tour of the Year website and see the full list of tour dates below.
ROCK MUSIC
whatsupnewp.com

Megadeth and Lamb of God announce “Metal Tour of the Year” with stop at Mohegan Sun May 13

UNCASVILLE, CT (January 11, 2022) – Following the enormous success of their 2021 co-headline U.S. tour, Metal titans Megadeth and Lamb of God have announced the second U.S. run of their aptly named “Metal Tour of the Year.” Joining them will be special guests Trivium and In Flames. The Metal Tour of the Year makes a stop at Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:00pm on Friday, May 13th.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
Omaha.com

Megadeath, Lamb of God to bring heavy metal tour to Omaha

Grammy Award-winning heavy metal band Megadeath and Grammy-nominated band Lamb of God will come to Omaha in April. The bands are bringing their "Metal Tour of the Year" show to Baxter Arena on April 26. The show will also feature performances from special guest bands Trivium and In Flames. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at metaltouroftheyear.com.
OMAHA, NE
LehighValleyLive.com

Megadeth, Lamb of God and more rolling into Allentown for last stop of ‘Metal Tour of the Year’

The self-proclaimed Metal Tour of the Year, which is now in its second calendar year, will be making its last stop on said tour right in the heart of Allentown. The massive tour, which is headlined by metal legends Megadeth and Lamb of God, announced new tour dates for its second leg on Tuesday. The new set of dates ends with a show on May 15 at the PPL Center. The tour was initially planned for 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The lineup of premiere metal bands instead took off on an amphitheater tour in 2021, hitting 29 stops before the second leg.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Central Illinois Proud

Megadeth, Lamb of God to perform at Peoria Civic Center in May

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Metal groups Megadeth and Lamb of God have announced the second US run of their Metal Tour of the Year, and it’s coming to Peoria. Special guests Trivium and In Flames will be joining the tour. The groups will be performing at the Peoria...
PEORIA, IL
94.1 KRNA

Megadeth is Coming to Cedar Rapids!

MEGADETH & LAMB OF GOD have announced the second leg of THE METAL TOUR OF THE YEAR along with special guests Trivium & In Flames. The tour will rock Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, April 27th at The Alliant Energy Powerhouse. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KARE 11

Bon Jovi coming to St. Paul April 3

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Bon Jovi are getting back on the road after a COVID-related hiatus and are headed for St. Paul in April. The band announced a spring tour Friday that includes a stop at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, April 3. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 14 via Ticketmaster. Prices are not yet listed on the site.
SAINT PAUL, MN
wnypapers.com

Eagles 'Hotel California' tour coming to KeyBank Center April 21

Concerts feature ‘Hotel California’ album in its entirety, with accompanying orchestra & choir, followed by full greatest hits set. √ Tickets on Sale Friday, Jan. 14, via Ticketmaster.com. The Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill – have extended...
BUFFALO, NY
KATC News

KATC News

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy