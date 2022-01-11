Perrott-Hunt carries South Dakota over North Dakota 75-68

Hunting isn't just a hobby in South Dakota. It's a way of life. Granted, it's not for everyone, but there is no denying the impact it has on the Mount Rushmore State, especially with the influx of pheasant hunters from all over the world each October. This week, Forbes travel...
January 13, 2022 // Franchising.com // Charlotte, N.C. - ABRA Auto Body Repair of America announced its expansion in North Dakota with the opening of ABRA Mandan, located at 3729 Memorial Highway, Mandan, North Dakota, 58554. Owned by brothers Jeremy and Matt Buller, this is the second collision repair facility...
Howard University put up a good fight but it was too much Joe Bryant Jr. and Co. to knock off Norfolk State
BROOKINGS – It was Alex Arians’ turn Saturday at Frost Arena, and the Jackrabbit guard stepped up and led the way as South Dakota State held off Denver 80-62 in front of 1,595 fans for their sixth straight win to begin conference play. Arians, a 6-foot-4 junior who...
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Felipe Haase recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead Mercer to a 71-64 win over The Citadel. James Glisson III had 16 points and nine rebounds for Mercer. Stephen Clark had 18 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for The Citadel.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A commercial beekeeping supply business has opened in far southwestern North Dakota that will serve people in three of the top five honey producing states in the country. State Department of Commerce officials say Commercial Bee Supply in Hettinger is meant bolster the beekeeping and...
As a kid growing up in the Northwoods of Wisconsin, I remember the fall the most. From the changing of the leaves, cutting firewood for the winters and the endless hours spent with my parents participating in one of the many hunting seasons that were open, I have good memories.
Opportunity came knocking twice over the span of two months last year, leaving Joel Johnson no choice but to say yes to juggling two women’s hockey coaching jobs. Johnson is coach of the U.S. women’s national hockey team seeking to defend its Olympic gold medal at the Beijing Winter Games next month. He was promoted after Bob Corkum resigned in April. In June, the 47-year-old was hired as head coach of the St. Thomas University women’s hockey team, which made the jump to the Division I level this season. It helps that both teams are a 20-minute drive apart.
