ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Perrott-Hunt carries South Dakota over North Dakota 75-68

By Associated Press
KESQ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND FORKS, N.D. — Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 19 points and six...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
franchising.com

ABRA Mandan Opens in North Dakota

January 13, 2022 // Franchising.com // Charlotte, N.C. - ABRA Auto Body Repair of America announced its expansion in North Dakota with the opening of ABRA Mandan, located at 3729 Memorial Highway, Mandan, North Dakota, 58554. Owned by brothers Jeremy and Matt Buller, this is the second collision repair facility...
MANDAN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
South Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fighting Hawks
KESQ

Haase carries Mercer past The Citadel 71-64

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Felipe Haase recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead Mercer to a 71-64 win over The Citadel. James Glisson III had 16 points and nine rebounds for Mercer. Stephen Clark had 18 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for The Citadel.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KESQ

US women’s hockey coach Joel Johnson deftly juggles 2 jobs

Opportunity came knocking twice over the span of two months last year, leaving Joel Johnson no choice but to say yes to juggling two women’s hockey coaching jobs. Johnson is coach of the U.S. women’s national hockey team seeking to defend its Olympic gold medal at the Beijing Winter Games next month. He was promoted after Bob Corkum resigned in April. In June, the 47-year-old was hired as head coach of the St. Thomas University women’s hockey team, which made the jump to the Division I level this season. It helps that both teams are a 20-minute drive apart.
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy