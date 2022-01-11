ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Intel says its Alder Lake gaming CPU issues have been fixed

Digital Trends
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe DRM-based issues that caused certain video games to crash or fail to load on a system with an Alder Lake processor have now been fixed by Intel. The company confirmed it resolved the DRM problems for affected games running on 12th-gen Intel Core CPUs for both Windows 11 and Windows...

www.digitaltrends.com

