Public Health

U.S. to buy 600,000 more doses of GSK-Vir’s COVID-19 antibody therapy

By Thompson Reuters
 6 days ago
(Reuters) -The United States has agreed to buy 600,000 more doses of GSK and Vir Biotechnology’s COVID-19 antibody therapy for an undisclosed sum, the drugmakers said on Tuesday, as the country bolsters its arsenal of treatments against the Omicron coronavirus variant....

