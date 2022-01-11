ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Tunisia’s balance of trade deficit widens to 16.2 billion dinars in 2021

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia’s balance of trade deficit widened to 16.2 billion dinars ($5.65 billion) in 2021 against a...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China's economy grows 8.1% in 2021, slows in second half

China’s economy grew by 8.1% in 2021 but Beijing faces pressure to shore up activity after an abrupt slowdown in the second half.In the final three months of 2021, growth of the world’s second-largest economy sank to 4% over a year earlier, government data showed Monday. That was down from the previous quarter’s 4.9% and an eye-popping 18.3% in the first three months of 2021.China rebounded quickly from the coronavirus pandemic, but activity slowed under pressure from Beijing for real estate developers to cut debt levels deemed to be dangerously high. That caused a slump in sales and construction,...
ECONOMY
AFP

IMF official urges 'deep reforms' to Tunisian economy

Tunisia's crisis-stricken economy needs "deep reforms" such as slashing its vast public wage bill, the International Monetary Fund's outgoing country chief has said as the government seeks a new bailout.  - Hefty public wage bill - But Vacher added that the government "understands the main challenges and problems, which is already a good basis", urging Tunisia to come up with a "solid and credible" reform plan.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Deficit#Balance Of Trade#Tunis#Reuters
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

China’s 2021 trade surplus with U.S. at $396.58 billion

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s trade surplus with the United States was $39.23 billion in December and $396.58 billion for the whole of 2021, data from China’s General Administration of Customs showed on Friday. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

China’s Dec Trade Balance: Surplus expands amid a slump in imports

China's Trade Balance for December, in Yuan terms, came in at CNY 604.69 billion versus CNY545.90 billion last. The exports rose by 17.3% last month vs. 61.6% previous. Imports increased by 16% vs. 26% prior. In USD terms,. China reported a bigger-than-expected growth in the trade surplus, as imports dropped...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Tunisia
Country
China
Indiana Gazette

November trade deficit hits near record-high $80.2 billion

WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit surged to a near-record high of $80.2 billion in November as exports slowed at the same time that imports jumped sharply. The November deficit was 19.3 percent higher than the October deficit of $67.2 billion and was just below the all-time monthly record of $81.4 billion set in September, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Trade Deficit Hits Record As Demand For Imports Soars

The U.S. trade deficit soared to a record high in November as consumer demand for goods and the easing of supply chain bottlenecks caused imports to surge, according to the Commerce Department. The goods deficit increased in November to $99 billion as consumers shopped for holiday gifts earlier than in...
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

Germany November trade balance €10.9 billion vs €12.5 billion prior

Slight delay in the release by the source. The German trade surplus shrank a little as exports grew by 1.7% on the month while imports grew by 3.3% on the month in November. This continues to reaffirm some improvement in trade conditions, which is befitting of the trend as a whole since the depths of the pandemic.
ECONOMY
schiffgold.com

Goods Deficit Approaches $100 Billion

November 2021 charted a total trade deficit of -$80.2B just shy of the record -$81.4B in September. However, the data this month is far more concerning when digging into the details. After a massive surge in the trade deficit occurred in September, October saw a big pullback to -$67.1B. The...
MARKETS
Reuters

Turkish trade deficit narrows 7.8% in 2021 - Erdogan

ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Turkey's trade deficit fell 7.8% year-on-year to $45.9 billion last year, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, narrowed by a 32.9% surge in exports. He said in a speech that exports jumped to $225.368 billion last year. Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun, Nevzat Devranoglu and Ece...
WORLD
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after China reports slowing growth

Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China reported that its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021, though growth slowed to half that level in the last quarter.Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney rose, while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. The weakness in China's economy toward the end of 2021 is prompting suggestions Beijing should intervene to prop up growth with interest rate cuts or by injecting money into the economy through public works spending.Shortly before the growth data were released, the Chinese central bank announced a rate cut on medium-lending to commercial banks to the lowest...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

76K+
Followers
41K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy