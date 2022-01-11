Taiwan to launch $1 billion Lithuania credit fund amid Beijing pressure
VILNIUS (Reuters) – Taiwan will launch a $1 billion credit programme to help fund joint projects between Lithuanian and Taiwanese companies in six business categories, a Taiwan government minister said on Tuesday. Lithuania is under pressure from China https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/china-downgrades-its-diplomatic-ties-with-lithuania-over-taiwan-issue-2021-11-21 which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory,...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
