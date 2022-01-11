ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Taiwan to launch $1 billion Lithuania credit fund amid Beijing pressure

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Taiwan will launch a $1 billion credit programme to help fund joint projects between Lithuanian and Taiwanese companies in six business categories, a Taiwan government minister said on Tuesday. Lithuania is under pressure from China https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/china-downgrades-its-diplomatic-ties-with-lithuania-over-taiwan-issue-2021-11-21 which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory,...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

Beijing Olympics tickets will not be publicly sold due to COVID-19

BEIJING (Reuters) – Tickets for the Winter Olympics set to begin on Feb. 4 will be distributed to “targeted” groups of people and will not be sold to the general public, the organising committee said on Monday, in the latest setback to the Games inflicted by COVID-19. Organisers had said in September that there would not be any international spectators at the Games, under COVID-19 prevention policies that have all but shut China’s borders to international travellers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Beijing#Vilnius#Reuters#Lithuanian#Taiwanese#German#Continental#Baltic
The Independent

China's births fall in 2021, as workforce shrinks

The number of babies born in China continued to shrink last year in a decade-long trend, official data showed Monday, as a declining workforce adds pressure to the ruling Communist Party s ambitions to boost national wealth and global influence.Some 10.6 million babies were born, down 12% from the 12 million tallied for 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics reported.The total population stood at 1.413 billion at the end of 2021, an increase of 480,000 from the previous year, the data showed.The decline in birth rates could undercut the ruling party's plans to develop technology and self-sustaining economic growth...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Shore News Network

Explainer-Sri Lanka on the edge as debt burden mounts

COLOMBO (Reuters) – Hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka is facing its most serious financial crisis in years, raising doubts about its ability to pay its creditors. On Tuesday, the island nation will repay $500 million towards an international sovereign bond, the first tranche of a total of $4.5 billion that it needs to pay back this year, to avoid the first default in its history.
WORLD
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Firmenich Partners With Beauty Retailer Harmay in China

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Swiss fragrance and flavors supplier Firmenich is delving deeper into China, with a new partnership with Chinese beauty retailer Harmay. The groups plan to work together to jointly develop the fine fragrance category in China by leveraging their respective capabilities to bolster the development of new fragrance brands, concepts, experiences and models, according to Firmenich.More from WWDYear of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasEmerging Chinese Fashion Influencers to Know in 2021 [Photo] Harmay was founded in 2008 as a Chinese beauty e-tailer from TaoBao. More recently it...
BUSINESS
AFP

China's birth rate at record low in 2021: official

China's birth rate plummeted to a record low last year, official data showed Monday, as analysts warn that faster-than-expected ageing could deepen economic growth concerns. "It also indicates China's potential growth is likely slowing faster than expected," he said.
WORLD
Reuters

Ukraine bonds sink into distress, Russia drops as tensions mount

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian sovereign dollar bonds tumbled into distress territory and Russian bonds suffered sharp falls on Monday as fears of another Russian military foray into Ukraine showed no sign of easing. The for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in March 2020. Less than...
ECONOMY
AFP

China's Xi warns global confrontation 'invites catastrophic consequences'

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned on Monday that confrontation between major powers could have "catastrophic consequences" in a speech to world leaders at an all-virtual Davos forum. For the second year in a row the face-to-face gathering of political and corporate power players in the Swiss Alps has had to go online thanks to a coronavirus pandemic that shows no sign of abating. Xi opened proceedings with a speech much like the one he delivered virtually last year. He touted China -- where the coronavirus first emerged in late 2019 -- as a rare pandemic success story and the only major economy to continue posting strong growth.
CHINA
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

76K+
Followers
41K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy