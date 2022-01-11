Promised Land - Episode 1.01 - A Place Called Heritage - Press Release

"With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, MONARCH, is a top priority for FOX Entertainment in 2022. Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule MONARCH's January 30 debut to the Fall. As the cornerstone of FOX's new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes. We thank our cast, producers, writers and the entire crew for their tireless work and continued dedication to the country music-filled world that is MONARCH."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO