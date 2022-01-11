ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Promised Land - Episode 1.01 - A Place Called Heritage - Press Release

Cover picture for the article“A Place Called Heritage” – Alliances and loyalties are tested as Joe Sandoval assesses the future of his family-run Sonoma Valley wine business. Just a...

goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans, We Have Some Bad News About the Future of Season 19

NCIS Special Agents Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law)'s plans to help Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) on NCIS: Hawai’i might be delayed, after all. On January 3, Wilmer and Katrina excitedly shared on Instagram that their characters were headed off to the West Coast for a special NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover episode. But the celebration was cut short when only a few days later Deadline reported that NCIS shut down its production due to a case of COVID-19 on set.
spoilertv.com

SEAL Team - Episode 5.13 - Pillar Of Strength - Press Release

In the penultimate episode of the season, Bravo will need all hands on deck for a massive mission to shut down the Venezuelan nuclear program, but the biggest threat to their success could be one of their own. “Pillar Of Strength '' premieres Sunday, January 16 exclusively on Paramount+.
spoilertv.com

NCIS: Los Angeles - Episode 13.09 - 13.10 - Double Episode - Press Releases

THE NCIS TEAM HELPS A U.S. AMBASSADOR SEARCH FOR HER MISSING DAUGHTER, A POPULAR SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER, ON “NCIS: LOS ANGELES,” SUNDAY, JAN. 23 AT A SPECIAL TIME. “Under the Influence” – The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia (Caitlin Carmichael), a popular social media influencer. Also, Agent Aliyah De León returns to support the team with the case, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, at a special time, Sunday, Jan. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Christopher Guest
Michael Cuesta
Yul Vazquez
spoilertv.com

Queens - Episode 1.11 - I'm A Slave 4 U - Press Release

“I’m A Slave 4 U” – While Eric and Naomi are conflicted on what is best for JoJo’s future as it relates to the entertainment industry, Jill attempts to help a young troubled actor struggling against an overbearing parent. Elsewhere, Valeria fights for an opportunity to lean into her Puerto Rican heritage on an all-new “Queens,” TUESDAY, JAN. 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com

Abbott Elementary - Episode 1.04 - New Tech - Press Release

“New Tech” – When a new computer program is introduced at Abbott, Janine is excited to finally help Barbara out with something. However, Barbara is reluctant to accept change and finds herself in a tricky situation when she decides to lie about her students’ results rather than admit defeat. Elsewhere, Melissa surprises Jacob when she offers up a friend to assist with his lesson on unions, but she ends up teaching Jacob an important lesson herself on “Abbott Elementary,” TUESDAY, JAN. 18 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com

The Wonder Years - Episode 1.12 - I'm With the Band - Press Release

“I’m With the Band” – When Dean loses his position as first chair saxophone in the school band, Bill lays the pressure on him to earn it back. But after a talk with Lillian, Bill realizes he’s being a bit too harsh and forcing his own dreams upon Dean on a new episode of “The Wonder Years” airing WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com

United States Of Al - Episode 2.12 - Poker / Pokar - Press Release

ART GROWS CONCERNED WHEN AL BECOMES HOOKED ON PLAYING POKER, MISSES A CLASS AND IS LATE FOR WORK, ON “UNITED STATES OF AL,” THURSDAY, JAN. 20. “Poker / Pokar” – Art grows concerned when Al gets hooked on playing poker, misses a class and is late for work. Also, Lizzie and Brett’s relationship grows stronger, but she struggles with dating again for the first time in a few years, on the CBS Original series UNITED STATES OF AL, Thursday, Jan. 20 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
spoilertv.com

Home Economics - Episode 2.11 - Camping Tent, $39.99 - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Camping Tent, $39.99” – While Connor looks to Tom for advice on how to come clean with Denise about a sensitive matter, Marina is surprised to learn that Sarah didn’t like her when they first met on an all-new “Home Economics,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com

Our Kind Of People - Episode 1.12 (Season Finale) - Kiss It Up To God - Press Release

ANGELA VOWS TO CLEAR HER MOTHER'S NAME AND BRING DOWN TEDDY ON THE SEASON FINALE OF "OUR KIND OF PEOPLE" TUESDAY, JANUARY 25 ON FOX. As the Illumination Ball nears, Angela and Leah team up to discover the truth about what happened between Teddy and Eve in 1984. Angela must make a choice between Tyrique and Nate in "Kiss It Up To God," the season finale episode of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE airing Tuesday, Jan. 25 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (OKP-112) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
spoilertv.com

Black-ish - Episode 8.03 - Bow-Mo - Press Release

“Bow-Mo” – Dre calls into a radio show and gets humiliated in front of Diane and tries to redeem himself. Meanwhile, Bow tries to bond with a group of young female doctors and learns a hard truth on an all-new episode of “black-ish,” TUESDAY, JAN. 18 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com

Star Trek: Prodigy - Episode 1.07 - First Con-Tact - Press Release

Episode 107 – “First Con-tact” (Available to stream Thursday, January 13th) When a mentor from Dal’s past persuades him to use their Federation cover for personal gain, they quickly discover Starfleet has protocols for a reason. Written by: Diandra Pendleton-Thompson. Directed by: Steve Ahn, Sung Shin.
spoilertv.com

New Amsterdam - Episode 4.14 - Unto the Breach - Press Release

As the team gathers to mourn the loss of someone dear, Max and Helen realize the extent to which New Amsterdam has changed since they left. Bloom struggles with a big decision while Reynolds decides to take his concerns for his patients to a new level. Dr. Fuentes once again reminds the New Amsterdam team who is in control.
spoilertv.com

Two Sentence Horror Stories - Episode 3.03 - 3.04 - Press Release

"Toxic" - (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV) MY FRIENDS' JOKES ARE HARMLESS... - A group of high school friends enjoy one last party in the "Woods of the Damned" until a prank goes horribly wrong. Graham Verchere, Sam Robert Muik, Sean Depner, Patrick Lubczyk, Michael Taylor, Robyn Daye Edwards, Nik Vasilyev, Zandara Kennedy, Mike Mitchell, Chase Nicholson, Andrew Long, Sawyer Nicholson and Kevin Haaland star. Chase Joynt directed the episode written by Liz Alper. (#306). Original airdate 1/23/2022.
gamerevolution.com

In the Land of Leadale Episode 3 Release Date and Time

The In the Land of Leadale episode 3 release date and time have been confirmed for the US, UK, and the rest of the world, for the English subbed and Japanese dubbed version on Crunchyroll (but not on Funimation or Netflix). Here’s when the new In the Land of Leadale episode 3 release time and date is in PT, ET, GMT, CET, and more.
spoilertv.com

Monarch - Pushed to Fall 2022 by FOX Two Weeks Before Premiere

"With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, MONARCH, is a top priority for FOX Entertainment in 2022. Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule MONARCH's January 30 debut to the Fall. As the cornerstone of FOX's new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes. We thank our cast, producers, writers and the entire crew for their tireless work and continued dedication to the country music-filled world that is MONARCH."
spoilertv.com

Kenan - Episode 2.06 - 2.07 - Press Release

-- "THE WHOLE ENCHILADA" 01/24/2022 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Monday) : Kenan has doubts about introducing his secret girlfriend, Janay, to his family. Pam pursues a new business opportunity with Gary, but her competitive nature gets in the way of her own success.
