Demand for Gap Hoodies Soar by 287% After Ye’s ‘Heaven and Hell’ Video Debut

By Stephen Garner
Footwear News
 5 days ago
Yeezy Gap is making news again this week.

Just a few days after Yeezy Gap announced its monumental collaboration with Demna and Balenciaga, the brand dropped a surprise television commercial featuring Kanye “Ye” West’s latest music video for his song “Heaven and Hell” from last year’s Donda album.

The video was sampled in the commercial that aired on Monday night on ESPN during the college football national championship game. Seen throughout the video are figures wearing the Yeezy Gap Hoodie in black, which is now available for purchase at Yeezygap.com . The blue colorway is also available now. Both retail for $80 and will ship in 4 to 6 weeks, according to the website.

In a short statement from Yeezy Gap, the brand said that this video serves as a “seamless alignment between multidisciplinary artist Ye’s creative platforms.”

In just a few hours following Ye’s release of his “Heaven and Hell” music video, LovetheSales.com , a London-based site that tracks some of the best sales online, reported a +287% increase in fashion demand for ‘Gap Hoodies.’

LovetheSales.com also said in the hours following the video release it saw a +61% increase in fashion demand for ‘Black Gap Hoodies,’ a +18% increase in brand searches for ‘Gap products,’ and a +17% increase in brand searches for ‘Yeezy products.’

This news follows Friday’s unveiling of the Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga label in collaboration between Demna, Ye, and Gap. The first Balenciaga-influenced Yeezy Gap collection is slated to debut this June.

Yeezy Gap was first announced in June 2020 in a move that was most certainly done to drum up business at the retail chain. This partnership brought the relationship between West and Gap full circle, as West worked in a Gap store as a teen growing up in Chicago. The deal is reported to be valued at nearly $1 billion.

