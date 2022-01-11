ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbott Elementary - Episode 1.05 - Student Transfer - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Student Transfer” – After a negative teacher review, Janine gets a confidence boost when a student gets transferred from Melissa’s class into hers, but it...

Queens - Episode 1.11 - I'm A Slave 4 U - Press Release

“I’m A Slave 4 U” – While Eric and Naomi are conflicted on what is best for JoJo’s future as it relates to the entertainment industry, Jill attempts to help a young troubled actor struggling against an overbearing parent. Elsewhere, Valeria fights for an opportunity to lean into her Puerto Rican heritage on an all-new “Queens,” TUESDAY, JAN. 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
United States Of Al - Episode 2.12 - Poker / Pokar - Press Release

ART GROWS CONCERNED WHEN AL BECOMES HOOKED ON PLAYING POKER, MISSES A CLASS AND IS LATE FOR WORK, ON “UNITED STATES OF AL,” THURSDAY, JAN. 20. “Poker / Pokar” – Art grows concerned when Al gets hooked on playing poker, misses a class and is late for work. Also, Lizzie and Brett’s relationship grows stronger, but she struggles with dating again for the first time in a few years, on the CBS Original series UNITED STATES OF AL, Thursday, Jan. 20 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Randall Einhorn
Home Economics - Episode 2.12 - Round Trip Ticket SAN-OAK, $234 - Press Release

“Round Trip Ticket SAN-OAK, $234” – Tom feels threatened when Marina’s father comes to visit, but it’s Marina who has a hard time making peace with her dad. Meanwhile, Connor helps Sarah and Denise declutter their small apartment on an all-new “Home Economics,” TUESDAY, JAN. 19 (9:31-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Women Of The Movement - Episodes 1.05 + 1.06 (Season Finale) - Mothers And Sons / The Last Word - Press Releases

“Mothers and Sons” – The two mothers at the center of the Emmett Till murder, Carolyn Bryant and Mamie Till-Mobley, testify about his character in front of a packed courtroom. (TV-MA, LV) “The Last Word” – After the verdict is reached and the story becomes international news, a movement begins – and Mamie Till-Mobley fights to defend Emmett’s legacy. (TV-MA, LV) The season finale of “Women of the Movement” airs THURSDAY, JAN. 20 (8:00-10:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Black-ish - Episode 8.03 - Bow-Mo - Press Release

“Bow-Mo” – Dre calls into a radio show and gets humiliated in front of Diane and tries to redeem himself. Meanwhile, Bow tries to bond with a group of young female doctors and learns a hard truth on an all-new episode of “black-ish,” TUESDAY, JAN. 18 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Promised Land - Episode 1.01 - A Place Called Heritage - Press Release

“A Place Called Heritage” – Alliances and loyalties are tested as Joe Sandoval assesses the future of his family-run Sonoma Valley wine business. Just a few hundred miles south but a world away, Carlos Rincón and sisters Juana and Rosa Sánchez cross the U.S. border from Mexico in search of a better life on the series premiere of “Promised Land,” airing MONDAY, JAN. 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Star Trek: Prodigy - Episode 1.07 - First Con-Tact - Press Release

Episode 107 – “First Con-tact” (Available to stream Thursday, January 13th) When a mentor from Dal’s past persuades him to use their Federation cover for personal gain, they quickly discover Starfleet has protocols for a reason. Written by: Diandra Pendleton-Thompson. Directed by: Steve Ahn, Sung Shin.
Naomi - Episode 1.03 - Zero To Sixty - Press Release

Zero to Sixty (All New!, HD, TV-PG,) LEARN TO WALK BEFORE YOU CAN RUN – Naomi (Kaci Walfall) gets guidance from Dee (Alexander Wraith) as she learns to harness her powers, all while juggling her everyday life as a teenager finishing her college application. And as Naomi’s obsession with uncovering answers has her and her friends engaging in dangerous behavior, Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) seeks out the help of an old friend to help further his plans. Also starring Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Daniel Puig, Camila Moreno, Will Meyers, Aidan Gemme and guest starring Stephanie March. Sheldon Candis directed the episode written by Oscar Balderrama (#103). Original airdate 1/25/2022.
Immigrant - Murray Bartlett Joins Cast

The White Lotus star and SAG Award nominee Murray Bartlett has boarded Hulu’s limited series Immigrant; He joins star and executive producer Kumail Nanjiani. Bartlett joins the series as a series regular and will appear as Nick De Noia. Producer-choreographer Nick De Noia is a charming, fast-talking New Yorker who’s certain he’s God’s gift to entertainment. Just ask him. He is the person responsible for transforming Chippendales from a seedy male strip joint in West LA to the global juggernaut it would one day become. A man of many passions, Nick loves drinking, drugs, women, men–and most of all, show biz.
NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 1.12 - Spies, Part 1 - Press Release

WHEN NCIS INVESTIGATES THE MYSTERIOUS DEATH OF A NAVY ENGINEER, IT LEADS THEM TO MAGGIE SHAW, JANE’S MENTOR AND FRIEND WHO’S BEEN KIDNAPPED, ON PART ONE OF A TWO- PART EPISODE OF “NCIS: HAWAI`I,” MONDAY, JAN. 24. Beulah Koale Guest Stars as David Sola, a New...
Monarch - Pushed to Fall 2022 by FOX Two Weeks Before Premiere

"With an incredible pedigree of talent and musical performances, the powerfully compelling drama, MONARCH, is a top priority for FOX Entertainment in 2022. Unfortunately, due to the unavoidable realities of the pandemic and the profound impact Covid-19 continues to have on our industry and around the world, it is necessary to reschedule MONARCH's January 30 debut to the Fall. As the cornerstone of FOX's new 2022-23 slate, shifting a show of this magnitude allows us to have its entire first season produced, create additional, high-profile content and promotional windows to support launch, and give our viewers the best opportunity to enjoy the series as intended with a non-compromised run of episodes. We thank our cast, producers, writers and the entire crew for their tireless work and continued dedication to the country music-filled world that is MONARCH."
SEAL Team - Episode 5.12 - Keys To Heaven - Press Release

Jason must confront his deepest fears on the road to healing while Clay and Sonny are forced to take certain matters into their own hands. “Keys To Heaven '' premieres Sunday, January 9 exclusively on Paramount+. WRITTEN BY: Dana Greenblatt & Kenny Sheard. DIRECTED BY: Loren Yaconelli.
New Amsterdam - Episode 4.13 - Family - Press Release

Max and Helen adjust to sharing their lives and their problems, including the challenge of Helen’s mother. Bloom and Reynolds treat a family after their horrific car accident lands them in the ED. Iggy and Trevor reach a new understanding in their business relationship.
The Cleaning Lady - Episode 1.04 - Kabayan - Press Release

THONY PLEADS WITH A POTENTIAL DONOR TO HELP LUCA ON AN ALL-NEW "THE CLEANING LADY" MONDAY, JANUARY 31, ON FOX. Lou Diamond Phillips ("Prodigal Son") and his Daughter, Gracie Phillips, Make Guest-Star Appearances. Facing a heartbreaking setback with Luca's treatment, Thony desperately takes matters into her own hands. But when...
Young Sheldon - Episode 5.13 - A Lot Of Band-Aids And The Cooper Surrender - Press Release

SHELDON MAKES FRIENDS WITH HIS DORM NEIGHBORS, ON “YOUNG SHELDON,” THURSDAY, JAN. 27. “A Lot of Band-Aids and the Cooper Surrender” – Sheldon makes friends with his dorm neighbors. Also, George Sr. learns his job is in jeopardy, on the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Jan. 27 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
NCIS: Los Angeles - Episode 13.09 - 13.10 - Double Episode - Press Releases

THE NCIS TEAM HELPS A U.S. AMBASSADOR SEARCH FOR HER MISSING DAUGHTER, A POPULAR SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER, ON “NCIS: LOS ANGELES,” SUNDAY, JAN. 23 AT A SPECIAL TIME. “Under the Influence” – The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia (Caitlin Carmichael), a popular social media influencer. Also, Agent Aliyah De León returns to support the team with the case, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, at a special time, Sunday, Jan. 23 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
