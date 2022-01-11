Cedar Ridge basketball player finds confidence on court, in her skin

After getting snowed out on Friday, the Twin Cedars Basketball Squads will play their games against Ankeny Christian on Saturday. The girls will try to salvage the week after losing to Diagonal on Tuesday and Southeast Warren on Thursday. For the girls the 1,000 career point watch is ramping up for senior Brooke Roby as she is just 70 away from joining the 1,000 career point club at Twin Cedars. The Sabers are playing a much improved Eagles squad that is 7-6 on the season. For the boys ,it is the same old same old with the Eagles as they are once again one of the top teams in the Bluegrass Conference. ACA is 9-3 and currently in 2nd in the BGC standings. Girls are set to tip off from Ankeny Christian at 3:30.

ANKENY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO