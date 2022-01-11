ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jerome County, ID

ROAD WORK: U.S. 93 in Jerome County at Rail Road Crossing (Jan 11)

By Benito Baeza
 6 days ago
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Work on a railroad crossing in Jerome County has been pushed back to today (Jan.11) on U.S. Highway 93. The Idaho Transportation...

