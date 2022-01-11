ROAD WORK: U.S. 93 in Jerome County at Rail Road Crossing (Jan 11)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho's transportation agency will be training willing candidates this spring to learn how to operate heavy machinery, weld, cement work, and other skills associated with the construction industry. The Idaho Transportation Department announced plans to host an intensive five-week training course in construction-related fields at three locations in the state: Idaho Falls, Boise, and Rathdrum. ITD said the need for skilled construction has never been greater with a growing state economy. Chosen applicants will learn how to run heavy equipment, cement masonry, welding and ironwork, and earn a free Commercial Driver's License. To be eligible applicants must be 21, have a valid driver's license, can pass a drug screening plus a Department of Transportation physical. Applicants do not need prior experience in the field. The program is federally supported. To apply and get more information contact Jessika Phillips by email at Jessika.Phillips@itd.idaho.gov or by calling (208) 334-8152. Classes start at various times depending on the location. ITD said most of the graduates go on to get jobs with companies in the industry.
Comments / 0