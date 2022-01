Take a stroll to your local hometown pizzeria, and you'll likely get served a slice of New York-style pizza, that classic round pizza with a thin, chewy crust and golden brown top of mozzarella cheese dotted with bubbles and orange pools of grease. That's a pretty common sight in pizzerias all over the country, but if you're a Michigan native, you'll probably get served something different — yet no less delicious: a rectangular pizza with a thick and caramelized crust that tastes both buttery and airy, topped with bubbling Wisconsin brick cheese, smears of chunky red marinara sauce, and little cup-like pieces of crispy pepperoni. That's known as Detroit-style pizza, which is often enjoyed at a chain called Jet's Pizza.

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO