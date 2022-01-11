ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenyon, MN

Kenyon Meats Building Suffered Damage After Being Hit By A Vehicle Sunday Morning

By Paul Shea
 6 days ago
Kenyon Police are on the lookout for a vehicle with substantial front-end damage after it hit the Kenyon Meats building earlier this week. The building most likely can be repaired, but the damage that was done won't be cheap to fix. Kenyon Police posted that they were looking for...

Beware: Popular Road in Owatonna To Close For The Day

Winter and road construction? It can't get much better than that. Luckily, this project will only close this well-traveled Owatonna road for one day. Westbound 26th Street from 4th Avenue to State Avenue in Owatonna was supposed to be closed for a short time Friday, January 7th. However, classic Minnesota weather got in the way.
OWATONNA, MN
Owatonna Police Made 3,701 Calls in December

The Owatonna Police Department made over 3,700 calls in the month of December 2021 according to a report from their Just the Facts newsletter. Those numbers included 15 DWI arrests, the biggest number of any month of 2021. Here's the breakdown of service calls made by Owatonna police in December...
OWATONNA, MN
