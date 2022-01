Taqueros from Tijuana's famed Las Ahumaderas taco alley are joining forces to bring an authentic Mexican street taco experience to San Diego's South County. Las Ahumaderas is a collective of authentic Mexican street taco stands known as Tijuana's "Taco Alley," which has been serving hungry patrons since 1960. The collection of about a half-dozen, side-by-side taco shacks gained global notoriety when they were featured on a 2012 episode of Anthony Bourdain's "No Reservations" television show.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO