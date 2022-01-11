ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail trade to expand 5.5% in 2022, says MIDF Research

By Bernama
Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Jan 11): MIDF Research has forecast Malaysia's retail trade to expand by 5.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) in 2022. It said the relaxation of containment measures, economic reopening and progressive improvements in macroeconomic data set the stage for a strong consumer spending in the fourth quarter of 2021 (Q4 2021), as...

