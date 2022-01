Starbucks Corp. is the first large U.S. retail employer to impose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Starbucks is requiring its 220,000 U.S. employees to disclose their vaccination status by Jan. 10. Employees who choose not to be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9, when enforcement of the federal vaccine mandate for companies with 100 or more employees is scheduled to begin, will have to be tested weekly. The employees will be responsible for acquiring their own federally approved tests and submitting results.

